Simon Kean suffers back injury, cancels his fight against Eric Molina

Simon Kean (right) vs. Adam Braidwood.

News broke this morning that a back injury would rule out rising heavyweight Simon Kean from facing two-time world title challenger Eric Molina at the Centre Gervais Auto in Shawinigan, Canada, on December 16.

Kean couldn’t hide his disappointment.

“I’m so upset at not being able to fight in Shawinigan on December 16,” said Kean. “I’ve had some of my best career matches right here. The ambience and the support that the people have given me is unequaled anywhere, and it’s the fans who push me to excel in the ring.”

His trainer, Vincent Auclair, further conveyed his fighter’s frustration.

“We’re disappointed at having to cancel the fight, because training was going really well and we noticed Simon improving leaps and bounds in the areas we were working on,” said the young trainer. “But with Simon’s injury, we couldn’t go all out at training and began to fall behind our preparation for the fight.

“Right night, Simon is going to focus on treatment and on getting plenty of rest, and we’ll slowly but surely pick up where we left off and make a powerful return in 2023.”

Despite Kean pulling out, the Eye of The Tiger promotion will still see big-punching heavyweight Arslanbek Makhumdov (15-0, 14 knockouts) look for his third win of the year when he faces Michael Wallisch (23-5, 16 KOs).

Heading up the undercard, fast-rising junior middleweight Mary Spencer (7-0, 5 KOs) will face the experienced Femke Hermans (13-4, 5 KOs) and NABF middleweight titlist Steven Butler will meet American hopeful Joshua Conley (17-4-1, 11 KOs).

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected].

