Chris Eubank Jr. and Liam Smith will clash in Manchester on Jan. 21

Chris Eubank Jr will return to action after his failed attempt to face Connor Benn, and will now face Liam Smith on Saturday, January 21st at the AO Arena in Manchester.

Smith (32-3-1, 19 KOs) heads into this Sky Sports Box Office pay-per-view clash following wins over Jesse Vargas, Anthony Fowler and Roberto Garcia.

And after his winning BOXXER debut in September, Smith immediately set his sights on Eubank Jr as he plots his path to becoming a world champion for a second time.

Smith, 34, memorably went toe-to-toe with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in 2016 and comes from a bloodline of champions that includes brothers Paul Smith Jr, Stephen Smith and Callum Smith.

Eubank Jr (32-2-0, 23 KOs) is the son of legendary former world champion Chris Eubank, and the 33-year-old has successfully carved out his own reputation in the sport.

But in Smith, Eubank Jr faces one the toughest tests of his stellar career. The Brighton-based fighter is eager to step back inside the ropes after his proposed October bout with Conor Benn was postponed. Eubank Jr last fought in February when he outclassed Liam Williams in Cardiff with an impressive unanimous decision points victory.

Chris Eubank Jr said: “Has he been in there with some good fighters? Yes. Are they on my level? No. He’s a competent fighter, but class beats competence every day of the week. It’s a good opportunity for me to show I’m twice the fighter that he is as well as those he has faced.

“Manchester is an iconic sporting city. It has hosted many legendary fight nights and many memorable fighters have been born there. It’ll be a great performance, and the Eubank name will hopefully become a regular feature whenever the boxing history of Manchester is discussed.”

Liam Smith said: “He’s making a big mistake fighting me. Every time he has stepped up to elite level, he has failed. I am elite and he will fall again on January 21st in Manchester.

“If he was at 60% for the fight that never was against Conor Benn, then he’ll need to be at 160% to be ready to face me, a former world champion, in front of thousands of my fans in the North-West.

“For Chris this is a high-risk, low-reward. For me, it’s the perfect platform to show I will rule the world again in 2023. He needs to be prepared for the toughest night of his career.”

Wasserman’s Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland, said: “Eubank vs Smith is a fight that has been talked about for a very long time. It’s an absolute banger of a boxing bonanza to kick off a huge year for the undisputed superstar of the middleweights Chris Eubank Jr, in a year in which we expect him to take over the division.

“The journey begins in the amazing fight city of Manchester which has been host to so many historic British blockbusters, on January 21 live on Sky Box Office we will witness the next one.”

BOXXER CEO & Founder, Ben Shalom said: “What a way to start the new year. This is the fight that British boxing fans have been calling for.

“There aren’t many bigger names in the sport than Chris Eubank Jr, who many believe is coming into his prime now. This is his biggest fight in recent memory against a truly world class fighter Liam Smith. Liam is proven at world level and in the form of his life. Many will feel that he is the favourite going into this.

“It will be a huge occasion for British boxing and we’re delighted to bring this mouthwatering event to the fans in the iconic fight city of Manchester.”

A press release by Wasserman Boxing was used in this article.