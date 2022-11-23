Mykquan Williams survives a knockdown to defeat Clarence Booth in NYC

Photo by Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Mykquan Williams overcame a knockdown late in the fight against a game Clarence Booth to win by unanimous decision at the Edison Ballroom in New York City.

Scores were 99-90, 97-92, and 98-91 for Williams, who improved to 19-0-1, 8 knockouts.

Williams, a resident of East Hartford, Connecticut, fought well from a distance, throwing and landing mostly two-punch combinations. Undaunted, Booth did well in spots, but Williams was the more-polished fighter of the two, connecting with the more-effective punches as the bout progressed.

Both fighters went down during the final round, although neither fighter looked visibly hurt.

It was a solid performance for Williams, who capped a successful 2022 that included a knockout win over Tyrone Luckey on April 2 and a unanimous decision victory over Saul Corral in his last bout on August 13.

Williams’ most notable win thus far in his pro career was a unanimous decision victory over Yeis Solano on January 20 of last year on a ShoBox telecast. Solano entered the fight unbeaten.

Booth, who resides in Saint Petersburg, Florida, drops to 21-6, 13 KOs. He lost his previous fight to Michael Dutchover on May 20 in the opening round of the ProBox TV Last Chance Tournament.

In the co-feature of the Lou Dibella-promoted card, heavyweight Stephen Shaw defeated former prospect Rydell Booker by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 80-72 for Shaw, who improves to 18-0, 13 KOs.

Shaw, who resides in Saint Louis, Missouri and is co-promoted by DiBella and Top Rank, was in control throughout much of the fight. Despite Shaw landing at will, Booker did not look visibly hurt.

By the end of the seventh round, Booker was bleeding profusely from his nose. Shaw unloaded a barrage of punches, and despite the amount of blood that kept pouring from his nose, Booker still managed to get through the final round.

Booker, who resides in Detroit, Michigan, falls to 26-7-1, 13 KOs.

Earlier, light heavyweight prospect Juan Carrillo battered Matthew Tinker (8-2, 6 KOs) of New York City, hurting him in the first round, then dropping him hard to the canvas in the third round. Referee Eddie Claudio immediately stopped the bout at 1:46.

Carrillo, who resides in Barranquilla, Colombia and is a 2016 Olympian, improved to 9-0, 7 KOs.

Amateur standout and bantamweight Mikiah Kreps, now 5-0, 2 KOs, of Niagara Falls, New York, defeated Dallas’ Indeya Smith (5-6-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 79-73, and 80-72 for Kreps, who is co-managed by former WBO world junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring and manager Jerry Cazarez.

Heavyweight Fernely Feliz, Jr. of Bethel, Connecticut dropped Florida’s Cameron Graham (2-2, 2 KOs) late in the fourth round en route to a decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 40-35 in favor of Feliz, who improves to 4-0, 3 KOs.

In a clash of unbeaten heavyweights, Michael Pirotton of Belgium improved to 7-0, 3 KOs, defeating Canada’s Sukhchann Sahota (2-1, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55 for Pirotton.

