Canelo Alvarez eyes May return, wants Bivol rematch in September

Canelo swings a wide hook to Bivol's hip. Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Canelo Alvarez has outlined his plan in the ring for 2023.

The Ring Magazine super middleweight champion looks to return to the ring on Cinco de Mayo weekend and in September during Mexican Independence Weekend.

In an interview with ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez, Alvarez will begin working with mitts in January after spending time with family and recuperating from an injury to his left wrist that reaggravated during the Gennady Golovkin fight on September 17. Alvarez had surgery last month.

“My plan right now is to return in May,” Alvarez said to Rodriguez at an event late last week to promote his new drink brand VMC. “I’m going to start training in January and see how I feel after that.”

Alvarez (58-2-2, 39 knockouts), who resides in Guadalajara, Mexico, is not looking at a particular opponent for his return in May, but is adamant in facing WBA world light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol in September.

“The idea is to return in May with a tuneup fight to see how I feel and then get the rematch against Bivol in September,” said Alvarez, who is trained by Eddy Reynoso. “That’s the only thing I want for my career right now.”

Bivol (21-0, 11 KOs), who is ranked No. 1 by The Ring at 175 pounds, defeated Alvarez by unanimous decision on May 7. The 31-year-old made another successful defense of his WBA title on Novemver 5, defeating Mexico’s Gilberto Ramirez by unanimous decision.

Alvarez rebounded from his loss to Bivol to defeat Golovkin by unanimous decision in what turned out to the more one-sided fight of the trilogy. Alvarez did not let go of his hands, as in the previous two fights. The injury to his left wrist would explain the low punch output.

One possible opponent for Alvarez in 2023 or even the following year could be unbeaten David Benavidez, who is the mandatory challenger to the WBC super middleweight title, which Alvarez has. Benavidez is scheduled to face Caleb Plant, reportedly in March of April.

The 32-year-old is open to any and all opponents.

“Let’s see how that fight goes,” Alvarez said. “It’s a very competitive fight and to me, I see Benavidez winning, but my focus is on the Bivol rematch.”

Alvarez stopped Plant on November 6 of last year to become the current undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

