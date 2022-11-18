Fight Night Program – Week of Nov. 17-23

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, Nov. 18 – Polideportivo Catamarca, Argentina

Pablo Corzo vs Fernando Brito – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Intriguing battle of unbeaten prospects, for those who have the TyC signal in their cable service. The 168-pound division has some interesting prospects in Argentina right now and Corzo is one of the best, not a bad idea to start following him now.

Also on this card:

Gabriel Corzo vs Jose Acevedo – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Tobias Reyes vs Orlando Pino – flyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC SportsPlay, TyC Sports

Friday, Nov. 18 – Double Tree Hotel, Ontario, Calif.

Louie Lopez vs. Adrian Gutierrez – welterweight – 8 rounds

Manuel Flores vs. Armando Torres – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Nelson Oliva vs. Mike Plazola – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Thompson Boxing Facebook/YouTube

Friday, Nov. 18 – Seven Sporting Club, Savignano sul Rubicone, Italy

Anderson Prestot vs. Matteo Signani – middleweight – 12 rounds

Signani will have a chance to regain the European crown he lost to Prestot in France back in June, this time fighting in his own turf. And local commentators will have a chance to use all their “crossing of the Rubicon” puns and jokes on this one, too. Avanti, ragazzi!

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Arena Astros, Guadalajara, Mexico

Jaime Munguia vs. Gonzalo Coria – middleweight – 12 rounds

Munguia continues in his march towards a middleweight title shot, and upset-minded Coria will do his best to slow him down. Not a bad matchup at all.

Also on this card:

Rafael Espinoza vs. Reuquen Cona – featherweight – 10 rounds

Diego Torres vs. Hector Morales – lightweight – 10 rounds

Victor Morales vs. Diuhl Olguin – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Telford, England

Liam Davies vs. Ionut Baluta – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Anthony Yarde vs. Stefani Koykov – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 19 – La Palestre, Le Cannet, France

Arsen Goulamirian vs. Aleksei Egorov – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Kevin Lele Sadjo vs. Emre Cukur – super middleweight – 12 rounds

Milan Prat vs. Stephen Danyo – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Saturday, Nov. 19 – Entertainment Arena, Washington, D.C.

Dusty Hernandez-Harrison vs. Jose Humberto Corral – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Greg Outlaw Jr. vs. Wilfrido Buelvas – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: BXNGTV

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Farmer’s Market, Oklahoma City, Okla.

Bo Gibbs Jr. vs. David Lujan – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Aaron Chavers vs. Mitchell Raines – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Fite.TV

Tuesday, Nov. 22 – Edison Ballroom, New York

Mykquan Williams vs. Clarence Booth – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Stephan Shaw vs. ​​​Rydell Booker – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Fite.TV