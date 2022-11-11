Fight Night Program – Week of November 10-16

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, November 11 – Sheffield Arena, Sheffield, England

Sunny Edwards vs. Felix Alvarado – flyweight – 12 rounds

Edwards is one of the most entertaining fighters in the lower divisions, and in Alvarado he will be facing a foe who always brings it, regardless of his shortcomings. A fun scrap, indeed.

Also on this card:

Jack Bateson vs. Shabaz Masoud – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Thomas Essomba vs. Marcel Braithwaite – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Lisa Whiteside vs. Eva Cantos – women’s junior featherweight – 8 rounds

Hebert Conceicao vs. Gideon Onyenani – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE

Friday, November 11 – York Hall, Bethnal Green, England

Nick Ball vs. Rafael Pedroza – featherweight – 12 rounds

Willy Hutchinson vs. Luca Spadaccini – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

David Adeleye vs. Elvis Garcia – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Umar Khan vs. Alexander Taylor – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Friday, November 11 – Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico

Jonathan Escobedo vs. Misael Cabrera – lightweight – 10 rounds

Lester Martinez vs. Fabian Rios – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: FITE+, ESPN (South America)

Saturday, November 12: Las Vegas

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Denzel Bentley – middleweight -12 rounds

Alimkhanuly is quickly becoming a big fan favorite, and he will be putting his title on the line in what should be an easy defense. A superstar in the making, worthy to keep an eye on, without a doubt.

Seniesa Estrada vs. Jazmin Gala Villarino – women’s strawweight – 10 rounds

“Super Bad” Seniesa will be making what is expected to be an easy defense of her WBA belt, but it is always great to see one of the best in the bizz doing her thing.

Raymond Muratalla vs. Miguel Contreras – lightweight – 8 rounds

Muratalla is growing into a fan-friendly fighter with his progressively aggressive style. Contreras doesn’t pose a serious threat to him, but it will be great to see Muratalla’s development at this stage of his career.

Also on this card:

Emiliano Vargas vs. Julio Martinez – lightweight – 4 rounds

Antonio Mireles vs. Eric Perry – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Karlos Balderas vs. Esteban Sanchez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, November 12 – Rocket Mortgage Field House, Cleveland

Montana Love vs. Stevie Spark – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Love has all the features to become one of boxing’s main attractions in the near future: the name, the style, and more. Spark is just the right foe to put his unbeaten record to the test at this stage.

Also on this card:

Christian Tapia vs. Thomas Maticce – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Richardson Hitchins vs. Yomar Alamo – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Raymond Ford vs. Sakaria Lukas – featherweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, November 12 – Manchester Arena, Manchester, England

Natasha Jonas vs. Marie-Eve Dicaire – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Another extraordinary and competitive fight in this clash of southpaws, between two top-tier female champs and with three belts on the line as well as the vacant Ring championship left behind by Claressa Shields. A high-stakes bout for both of them.

What to expect in this fight: Jonas’ superb amateur pedigree and smoother boxing skills may give her the edge, but Canada’s Dicaire has a clear size advantage that she may use to outmuscle the smaller former junior lightweight contender.

The winner may go on to: A mega-bout with Shields (a rematch, in Dicaire’s case) would be one possibility for both of them, but if Jonas wins then the possibilities are endless for her, since her low body weight (closer to welterweight) may lure smaller fighters into putting on the extra few pounds to challenge for her title.

Also on this card:

Dalton Smith vs. Kaisee Benjamin – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Bradley Rea vs. Tyler Denny – middleweight – 10 rounds

Frazer Clarke vs. Kamil Sokolowski – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Sky Sports (UK)

Sunday, November 13 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji Olantunji – 8 rounds

Ah, yes, that guy Floyd still can’t get the bug out of his system. You know, the “taking fools for a ride” bug. Who buys this stuff is anybody’s guess. Not me, definitely. No weight listed, so we’ll go with my own “randomweight” (copyright held by this writer, call me if you are starting a sanctioning body, let’s talk about money).

Tommy Fury vs. Paul Bamba – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Fury is trying to get back in the game, after a bad case of “bullcrapping his way out of every important matchup thrown at him” (an actual medical condition, call me if you are a doctor for more details). Anyway…

Delfine Persoon vs. Ikram Kerwat – women’s junior lightweight – 10 rounds

It is certainly too bad that a badass fighter like Persoon, a top pound-for-pound talent, has to take fights in cards such as this just to stay active after being one of the most avoided fighter in any division – or gender, for that matter. Hopefully the next one will be a headliner against a someone with a pulse.

Where to watch it: Integrated Sports PPV, PPV.com, DAZN PPV

