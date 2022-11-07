Michael Conlan returns to action in Belfast against Karim Guerfi on Dec. 10

Photo via Getty Images

Featherweight contender Michael Conlan looks to shine in his Belfast homecoming when he battles French veteran Karim Guerfi on Saturday, Dec. 10, at The SSE Arena.

Conlan (17-1, 8 KOs) returns for his second Belfast block party since his challenge of WBA featherweight titlist Leigh Wood in March. The two-time Irish Olympian was leading on the scorecards before being knocked out in the 12th round. In August, he returned to his winning ways with a one-sided decision over three-time world title challenger Miguel Marriaga at The SSE Arena. Guerfi (31-6, 9 KOs), from Manosque, France, is a former two-division European champion coming off a decision win over Mexican veteran Ricardo Mercado in July.

The undercard includes a trio of undefeated Top Rank-signed prospects: junior middleweight Kieran Molloy (3-0, 2 KOs) and featherweight Kurt Walker (4-0, 1 KO) will see action in six-rounders, while rising welterweight Paddy Donovan (9-0, 6 KOs) aims for his third victory of the year in an eight-rounder.

Conlan-Guerfi and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively in the U.S. on ESPN+ starting at 1:15 p.m. ET/10:15 a.m. PT

Conlan-Guerfi precedes “Heisman Night” from Madison Square Garden featuring the junior welterweight main event between former lightweight king Teofimo Lopez and former two-weight world champion Jose “Sniper” Pedraza.

A press release by Top Rank was used in this article.