Bivol-Ramirez: Weights and photos from Dubai

Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez Weigh In ahead of their WBA Light Heavyweight World Title fight this weekend. 4 November 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

by Ring TV WBA light heavyweight title

DMITRY BIVOL 79.25kg v GILBERTO ZURDO RAMIREZ 79.20kg

(Tokmak, Krygyzstan) (Mazatlan, Mexico) The Ring junior welterweight championship

CHANTELLE CAMERON 63.3kg v JESSICA MCCASKILL 63.25kg

(Northampton, England) (Chicago, USA)



Flyweights

GALAL YAFAI 50.75kg v GOHAN RODRIGUEZ GARCIA 50.35kg

(Birmingham, England) (Gomez Palacio, Mexico) Vacant IBF junior lightweight title

SHAVKATDZHON RAKHIMOV 58.95kg v ZELFA BARRETT 58.95 kg

(Bokhtar, Tajikistan) (Manchester, England)



Lightweights

CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg

(Hyde, England) (Rakovnik, czech Republic)











A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.

Please leave this field empty SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS Email Address *