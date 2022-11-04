Bivol-Ramirez: Weights and photos from Dubai
Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez Weigh In ahead of their WBA Light Heavyweight World Title fight this weekend. 4 November 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
WBA light heavyweight titleDMITRY BIVOL 79.25kg v GILBERTO ZURDO RAMIREZ 79.20kg (Tokmak, Krygyzstan) (Mazatlan, Mexico)
The Ring junior welterweight championship
CHANTELLE CAMERON 63.3kg v JESSICA MCCASKILL 63.25kg (Northampton, England) (Chicago, USA)
Flyweights
GALAL YAFAI 50.75kg v GOHAN RODRIGUEZ GARCIA 50.35kg (Birmingham, England) (Gomez Palacio, Mexico)
Vacant IBF junior lightweight titleSHAVKATDZHON RAKHIMOV 58.95kg v ZELFA BARRETT 58.95 kg (Bokhtar, Tajikistan) (Manchester, England)
Lightweights
CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg (Hyde, England) (Rakovnik, czech Republic)
