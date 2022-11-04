Friday, November 04, 2022  |
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Aficianado

Bivol-Ramirez: Weights and photos from Dubai

Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez Weigh In ahead of their WBA Light Heavyweight World Title fight this weekend. 4 November 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
04
Nov
by Ring TV

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez Weigh In ahead of their WBA Light Heavyweight World Title fight this weekend. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

WBA light heavyweight titleDMITRY BIVOL 79.25kg v GILBERTO ZURDO RAMIREZ 79.20kg(Tokmak, Krygyzstan)     (Mazatlan, Mexico)

 

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill Weigh In ahead of their WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Super Lightweight World Title fight this weekend. Picture By Matthew Pover Matchroom Boxing

The Ring junior welterweight championship
CHANTELLE CAMERON 63.3kg v JESSICA MCCASKILL 63.25kg(Northampton, England)                 (Chicago, USA)

 



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Galal Yafai and Gohan Rodriguez Garcia Weigh In ahead of their WBC International Flyweight Title fight this weekend. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Flyweights
GALAL YAFAI 50.75kg v GOHAN RODRIGUEZ GARCIA 50.35kg (Birmingham, England)   (Gomez Palacio, Mexico)

 

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov and Zelfa Barrett Weigh In ahead of their IBF World Super Featherweight Title fight this weekend. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Vacant IBF junior lightweight titleSHAVKATDZHON RAKHIMOV 58.95kg v ZELFA BARRETT 58.95 kg(Bokhtar, Tajikistan)                                   (Manchester, England)

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Campbell Hatton v Denis Bartos, Weigh In ahead of their Lightweight Contest this weekend.
Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

Lightweights
CAMPBELL HATTON 63.25kg v DENIS BARTOS 62.45kg(Hyde, England)                          (Rakovnik, czech Republic)

 
 
 A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.

