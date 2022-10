Photos: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi weigh-in

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

The main event at the Saitama Super Arena will stream live on ESPN+ starting around 7:30 a.m. ET/ 4:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, November 1. Full coverage starts at 4:30 ET/ 1:30 PT.

Photos by Naoki Fukuda.

MAIN EVENT: Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hiroto Kyoguchi

12 rounds for the Ring, WBA and WBC junior flyweight titles

WBC titleholder Kenshiro Teraji (107 ¼ pounds):

Ring/WBA titleholder Hiroto Kyoguchi (107 ¾ pounds):

Jonathan Gonzalez vs. Shokichi Iwata

12 rounds for the WBO junior flyweight title

WBO titleholder Jonathan Gonzalez (108 pounds):

Shokichi Iwata (107 ¾ pounds):

Shuichiro Yoshino vs. Masayoshi Nakatani

12 rounds, lightweights

Shuichiro Yoshino (135 pounds):

Masayoshi Nakatani (134 ¼ pounds):

Junto Nakatani vs. Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

10 rounds, junior bantamweights

Junto Nakatani (114 ½ pounds):

Francisco Rodriguez Jr. (115 pounds):





