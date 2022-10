TOKYO — Ringside action shots from ace photographer Naoki Fukuda: Taku Kuwahara (11-1, 6 KOs) took down Filipino contender Giemel Magramo (26-3, 21 KOs) via unanimous decision at Korakuen Hall on Oct. 25, 2022, to win the OPBF flyweight title. Scores were 117-111, 117-111 and 116-112.

