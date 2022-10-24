Photos: Callum Walsh, Serhii Bohachuk prepare for November card

All photos by Brandon Rivas.

Oct. 24, Hollywood — Irish junior middleweight prospect “King” Callum Walsh (4-0, 3 KOs) works the mitts with legendary trainer Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing Club in preparation for a November 3 fight night in Montebello, California. Walsh will face Delen Parsley (13-1, 4 KOs) on a card headlined by junior middleweight knockout artist Serhii Bohachuk (20-1, 20 KOs), of Ukraine, vs. Californian Aaron Coley (16-4-1, 7 KOs).

The event will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Callum Walsh:

Delen Parsley:

Serhii Bohachuk:

Also on the card, Los Angeles featherweight Omar Trinidad (9-0-1, 7 KOs):

Junior bantamweight Daniel “Chucky” Barrera (1-0, 1 KO) of Riverside, California: