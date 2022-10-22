Sena Agbeko pulls off a stunner with unanimous decision over Isaiah Steen on ShoBox

Sena Agbeko weigh-in (Photo by Stephanie Trapp-Showtimw)

This wasn’t supposed to happen. Sena Agbeko was not supposed to beat 26-year-old super middleweight prospect Isaiah Steen.

But Showtime’s “ShoBox: The New Generation” has a tendency to produce fights where the unexpected happens. It’s exactly what occurred Friday night from Bally’s Grand Ballroom in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Agbeko (27-2, 21 knockouts) pulled off the biggest victory of his career with a unanimous 10-round decision over the previously unbeaten Steen, winning on the scorecards of judges Mark Consentino (97-93), Anthony Lundy (96-94) and Joseph Pasquale (98-92).

Many at ringside saw the fight much closer, including Showtime’s scorer Hall of Famer Steve Farhood, who scored it a 95-95 draw, as did Showtime analyst Raul Marquez.

"Warrior KING" 👑 Sena Agbeko wins by unanimous decision and hands Isaiah Steen his first loss!#SteenAgbeko #SHOBOX pic.twitter.com/Nnsx4YXvSb — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) October 22, 2022

Punch stats showed a tight fight.

Agbeko landed a total of 75/308 (24%), 30/166 (18%) jabs and 45/142 (32%) power shots, to Steen’s output of 73/356 (20%) total punches, 55/287 jabs (19%) and 18/78 power shots (23%).

The interesting keys to the fight came late. Agbeko surged in the last three rounds, and was by far the more aggressive fighter. Steen was fighting for the first time in 15 months, and that may have shown by his punch output in the latter rounds.

The final result may not have been a shocker. How wide the scores were was. The fight was viewed as far closer than what the three judges scored. The victory marked the fourth-straight victory for Agbeko, whose corner was urging him to go after Steen.

The other surprise was the first three rounds on three judge’s scorecards went to Agbeko, who worked with a lead he never relinquished.

Steen (16-1, 12 KOs) worked well behind his jab early on, though he became too dependent on it, failing to mix his combinations until the midway point in the fight. Agbeko, on the other hand, played the aggressor throughout much of the fight.

His work rate stumbled in the mid rounds, though he regained his rhythm by the end of the fight, showing a greater sense of urgency in going after Steen over the final three rounds.

In the co-feature, junior middleweight Marquis Taylor fought for the first time since his controversial eight-round split-draw he had against Paul Kroll in February. The light-punching Taylor (13-1-2, 1 KO) got back in the win column with an eight-round unanimous decision over Marlon Harrington (8-1, 7 KOs).

In the first televised fight of the night, heavyweight Moses Johnson (9-0-1, 7 KOs) remained undefeated with an eight-round majority decision over Elvis Garcia (12-1, 9 KOs). Johnson used a more up-tempo approach and he landed the heavier shots.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.