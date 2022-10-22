Robeisy Ramirez to face Jose Matias Romero on Lomachenko-Ortiz card in NYC

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 22: Robeisy Ramirez is victorious as he defeats Ryan Lee Allen at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on May 22, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

Featherweight contender Robeisy Ramirez will now face Jose Matias Romero on October 29, Top Rank announced.

The 10-round bout will take place inside The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City and will precede the main event bout between former Ring Magazine lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz.

Both fights will stream live on ESPN+.

Romero took the fight after original opponent, former WBO junior featherweight titleholder Jessie Magdaleno, withdrew from the fight due to a hand injury.

“The opponent does not matter,” said Ramirez, a two-time Olympic gold medalist from Cuba who is ranked No. 9 by The Ring. “I will put on a show October 29 in New York City. I have the utmost respect for Romero, who took the fight on short notice. But once we get in that ring, I am coming full steam ahead at him for the win. ‘El Tren’ will not be derailed.”

Ramirez (10-1, 6 knockouts), who now resides in Gulfport, Florida, notched a vicious one-punch knockout win over Abraham Nova in his last bout on June 18. Ramirez also has recent wins over Orlando Gonzalez and Brandon Valdes.

The 28-year-old has won his last 10 fights since losing his professional debut to Adan Gonzales in August 2019. He would avenge the loss to Gonzales almost a year later.

Romero (26-2, 9 KOs), who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, defeated Nicolas Emiliano Paz by split-decision in his last bout on June 25. He has won his last two bouts after back-to-back decisions to lightweight contenders Isaac Cruz and Michel Rivera.

The 26-year-old is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz.

