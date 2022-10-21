Lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield blasts Daniel Rosas in opening round

Floyd Schofield shined in his Golden Boy promotional debut on Oct. 20, 2022. Photo by Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy

Floyd Schofield envisioned a first-round knockout over Daniel Rosas. While the unbeaten lightweight thought he would stop Rosas with a punch to the body, a devastating left hook to the head ended matters in the opening round of their Golden Boy Fight Night main event that was streamed live on DAZN on Thursday.

The Schofield-Rosas card took place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, and marked Schofield’s first main event under the Golden Boy Promotions banner. The 20-year-old from Austin, Texas recently signed a promotional deal.

KID 👏 AUSTIN 👏 DID 👏 THAT! He ends the night with a first round KO!#SchofieldRosas pic.twitter.com/1M2q6imJ5r



— Golden Boy (@GoldenBoyBoxing) October 21, 2022

Schofield did not disappoint his new promotional company as he was on the attack from the opening bell, putting Rosas on the defensive and forcing him to fight off the ropes. Midway through the round, the taller Schofield landed a vicious left hook to the chin, dropping Rosas flat onto his back. Referee Ray Corona immediately stopped the fight at 1:37.

Schofield, who improved to 12-0, 10 knockouts, called out other top prospects at 135 pounds.

“I could see it in his face that he didn’t want to fight,” said Schofield during his post-fight interview. “My team told me to jump on him. It may not have been (a punch) to the body, but I think the punch to the head is more impressive. I’m really satisfied with my performance.

“I want all the top dogs that they call top prospects. I’m the top prospect (at 135 pounds). I’ll fight Marc Castro. Keyshawn Davis. There can’t be 20 of us.”

Rosas, who resides in Mexico City, falls to 22-6-1, 14 KOs. The 33-year-old has now lost four of his last six fights, all by knockout.

Former world Female strawweight titleholder Anabel Ortiz of Mexico City defeated Maria Santizo by unanimous decision. Scores were 79-73, 78-74, and 77-75 for Ortiz, who improves to 33-5, 4 KOs.

Throughout the fight, Ortiz was the more-polished fighter of the two. She was able to connect several times with right hands to Santizo’s head behind a consistent jab. Santizo was game, never stopping moving forward and throwing punches, but was never able to put Ortiz in any danger.

Punch stat numbers reflected the fight. Ortiz landed 125 of 408 total punches (31 percent), while Santizo connected on 53 of 362 punches (15 percent).

Ortiz made 12 successful defenses of the WBA Female 105-pound title before losing to Seniesa Estrada by unanimous decision on March 20 of last year.

Santizo, who resides in Guatemala City, Guatemala, drops to 10-2, 6 KOs. Her other defeat was a knockout loss to Estrada on December 18.

Undercard



Junior lightweight Joshua Garcia of nearby Moreno Valley improved to 6-0, 3 KOs, defeating Los Angeles’ Christian Lorenzo (3-4, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. Scores were 39-37, 39-37 and 40-36 for Garcia.

In junior middleweight action, Jorge Estrada of Los Angeles defeated Mexico’s Sergio Gonzalez (6-12-1, 2 KOs) by majority decision. One judge scored the bout 38-38, while the other two judges scored the bout 40-36 in favor of Estrada, who goes to 4-0, 3 KOs.

In the opening bout of the Golden Boy Promotions card, junior middleweight prospect Eric Tudor dropped Ramon Marquez (5-3, 5 KOs) of Tucson, Arizona twice en route to a second round knockout win. Tudor, who resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, improves to 6-0, 5 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing