Anabel Ortiz-Maria Santizo set for Oct. 20 at Fantasy Springs

Anabel Ortiz

Former world titleholder Anabel Ortiz of Mexico City will face Maria Santizo next Thursday night, Golden Boy Promotions has announced.

The 10-round junior flyweight bout will take place at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California and will precede the main event between unbeaten lightweight prospect Floyd Schofield and Daniel Rosas.

Both fights will stream live on DAZN (9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

Ortiz (32-5, 4 knockouts) last fought on September 10, defeating Cindy Corona Chavez by unanimous decision in a stay-busy bout. That win came less than nine months after Ortiz lost a unanimous decision to Marlen Esparza in a WBC flyweight title bout.

The 36-year-old Ortiz held the WBA 105-pound title for several years and made 12 successful title defenses. She lost to Seniesa Estrada on March 20 of last year but still holds a No. 5 rating at 105 pounds with The Ring.

Santizo (10-1, 6 KOs), who resides in Guatemala City, suffered a fourth-round knockout loss to Estrada in a WBA title bout on December 18. However, the 37-year-old got back in the win column, on October 7, when she stopped Maria de Lourdes Garcia in the fifth.

Junior lightweight Joshua Garcia (5-0, 3 KOs) of nearby Moreno Valley will square off against Christian Lorenzo (3-3, 1 KO) in a four-round bout.

Mexicali’s Jorge Estrada (3-0, 3 KO), who has won all of his bouts by first-round knockout, will face Sergio Gonzalez (6-11-1, 2 KOs) of Tamaulipas, Mexico in a four-round junior middleweight bout.

Hard-hitting junior middleweight prospect Eric Tudor (5-0, 4 KOs) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida will square off against Tucson’s Ramon Marquez (5-2, 5 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Angel Beltran (14-1, 9 KOs) of Mexicali will face Rance Ward (7-4-1, 2 KOs) of Houma, Louisiana in a six-round welterweight bout.

