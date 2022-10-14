Weigh-in alert: Mikaela Mayer 129.5 Alycia Baumgardner 129.5

Photo by Lawrence Lustig

This one has already gone ninja.

Mikaela Mayer and Alycia Baumgardner have weighed in ahead of Saturday’s eagerly anticipated unified junior lightweight clash at the O2 Arena in London and the bad blood continues.

Mayer, who holds Ring, IBF and WBO titles, came in at 129.5 pounds and looked to be in excellent physical condition. The California-born champ was all smiles until she went head to head with her opponent, and after a quick verbal exchange, Mayer lashed out with a kick.

“[Baumgardner] was trying to push me back and I didn’t have any arms because [I was holding] three belts, so I had to use my leg,” said Mayer (17-0, 5 KOs) in an interview with Sky Sports.

“She has to knock me out to win. She’s not more conditioned than me, she’s doesn’t have a higher work rate than me, she’s not more accurate than me. I’m going to outbox her.”

Baumgardner, who is rated No. 2 by The Ring at junior lightweight, was beaming on the scales and also weighed in at 129.5. The Detroit native appeared unfazed by the scuffle and plans to add three more belts to the WBC version she currently holds.

“I belong here,” said Baumgardner (12-1, 7 KOs). “I’m made for this moment and I’m ready to unify the division. She’s in there with a dog, she feels threatened, and I’m here to take over and dethrone her.

“This girl gotta go!”

Tom Gray is managing editor for Ring Magazine. Follow him on Twitter: @Tom_Gray_Boxing