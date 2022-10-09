Gabriela Fundora wins decision over Naomi Reyes on undercard of older brother Sebastian

Photo by Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

CARSON, Calif. – Gabriela Fundora made the most of her time in the spotlight Saturday night.

Fundora defeated Naomi Reyes by unanimous decision at Dignity Health Sports Park. Scores were 99-91, 99-91, and 98-92 for Fundora, who improves to 9-0 1 NC, 4 knockouts.

After being led to the ring by her brother, junior middleweight contender Sebastian Fundora, who fought Carlos Ocampo later on the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card, Gabriela Fundora demonstrated an impressive skill-set, working behind a consistent jab.

The southpaw Fundora was able to utilize her reach effectively, mostly keeping her distance from the shorter Reyes. At times, Reyes was able to get on the inside of Fundora’s guard, connecting with an occasional right, but Fundora would connect with a counter uppercut to the head.

As the bout progressed, Reyes continued barreling in, but Fundora easily countered with an array of combinations, including punches to the body.

Fundora last fought on July 28, defeating Lucia Hernandez Nunez by unanimous decision in Indio, California, a short drive away from her hometown of Coachella.

Gabriela and Sebastian Fundora are both promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz.

Reyes, who resides in Tepic, Mexico, drops to 9-2, 5 KOs. She had won her previous five bouts prior to the loss to Fundora.

Preliminary action

In an all-action bout, lightweight Angel Rebollar of nearby South Gate defeated Salinas’ Justin Cardona (8-1, 4 KOs) by majority decision.

One judge scored the bout 57-57, while the other two judges scored the bout 58-56 and 59-55 for Rebollar, who improves to 6-1, 3 KOs.

Both fighters were on the attack from the opening bell, producing solid exchanges between the two. Despite getting stunned during the fourth round, the 18-year-old Rebollar was the more-effective fighter, doing his best work by moving in and out of Cardona’s reach.

Hard-hitting middleweight Elijah Garcia scored a first round knockout victory over Mexico’s Edgar Valenzuela (7-2, 6 KOs). The southpaw Garcia (12-0, 10 KOs), who resides in Phoenix, Arizona, scored three knockdowns, all on punches to the body. Time of the knockout was 2:18.

In the opening bout of the Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) card, junior middleweight Brandon Lynch (12-1-1, 9 KOs) of Los Angeles dropped Argentina’s Roque Junco (11-13-1, 6 KOs) twice en route to a third round knockout. Referee Eddie Hernandez stopped the bout at 44 seconds.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing