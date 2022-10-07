Fight Night Program – Week of October 6-12

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, October 7 – Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Xu Can vs. Brandon Leon Benitez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Two talented, aggressive young fighters in desperate need of a win to revive their careers. This is what boxing is all about: win and swim, or lose and sink. Could be the hidden gem of the weekend.

Also on this card:

Cesar Francis vs. Francisco Armenta – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Kanat Islam vs. Javier Maciel – middleweight – 8 rounds

Darelle Valsaint vs. Paul Mendez – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Friday, October 7 – Centro de Usos Multiples Hermosillo, Mexico

Hernan Marquez vs. Luis Concepcion – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

“Tyson” Marquez and “Nica” Concepcion are two of the most fan-friendly fighters out there, and in this fourth (yes, fourth) bout between them they will surely deliver another war. Blink not.

Mariale Espinoza vs. Mariela Hernandez – women’s bantamweight – 6 rounds

Espinoza is known as a superb and knowledgeable voice in the Spanish broadcasts of the ESPN Knockout series, and she used that mic to create a lot of buzz around her return to action as a prizefighter. Should be fun to watch.

Where to watch it: ESPN (Latin America)

Saturday, October 8 – The O2 Arena, London

Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn – middleweight – 12 rounds

A major disaster ensued when Conor Benn tested positive for a banned substance and caused the entire card to collapse, causing enormous financial damage for everyone involved and missed opportunities for the likes of Galal Yafai, Lyndon Arthur, Felix Cash, Harlem Eubank and many others. Talks of rescheduling the fight for a later date are ongoing.

Where to watch it: CANCELLED

Saturday, October 8 – Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif.

Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

The freakishly tall Fundora is becoming a fan-favorite with his aggressive style and his superb boxing skills. He could be headed towards some of the best matchups in boxing today in a stacked division while he grows into a full-blown super middleweight one day.

Carlos Adames vs. Juan Macias Montiel – middleweight – 12 rounds

Not a bad co-main event, also featuring an “interim” belt just like the one in the main event (and just as useless too). Adames is a work in progress, and this fight should tell us where he stands right now.

Fernando Martinez vs. Jerwin Ancajas – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Much respect and love to our friends in the matchmaking department, but this one deserved a much higher place in the lineup – or maybe its own card. Their first fight was a war of attrition won by Martinez in a career-best performance, and this rematch with Martinez’s IBF belt on the line should be just as good – and hopefully just the second installment of a trilogy.

Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs. Mykal Fox – welterweight – 10 rounds

Another great fight that deserved much better exposure. Two fan-friendly fighters who have been under the spotlight recently after controversial wins or loses, putting it all on the line to elbow themselves into the crowded welterweight picture. Beautiful matchup.

Also on this card:

Justin Cardona vs. Angel Rebollar – lightweight – 6 rounds

Viktor Slavinskyi vs. Edward Vazquez – featherweight – 8 rounds

Gabriela Fundora vs. Naomi Reyes – female flyweight – 10 rounds

Eumir Marcial vs. Steven Pichardo – middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Saturday, October 8 – Newcastle Ent. Ctr., New South Wales, Australia

Dennis Hogan vs. Sam Eggington – junior middleweight – 12 rounds

A late-crossroads bout between two veterans of numerous (mostly failed) attempts to reach the upper echelons of boxing is what will take place in this bout. Winner moves on to one last shot, loser goes home.

Also on this card:

Darragh Foley vs. Blake Minto – junior welterweights -10 rounds

Paulo Aokuso vs. Faris Chevalier – light heavyweights – 10 rounds

Sam Goodman vs. Jason Cooper – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

David Light vs. Vikas Singh – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Undercard hidden jewel:

Nikita Tszyu vs. Darkon Dryden – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Kostya’s youngest is on his way up, and catching a glimpse of his growth should be fun. Especially if he ends up being just as good as his dad and his brother Tim.

Where to watch it: Let’s try YouTube together on Monday and see what we find, shall we?