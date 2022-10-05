Wednesday, October 05, 2022  |
Subscribe
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Aficianado

Conor Benn fails VADA test ahead of Eubank Jr. clash, B-sample yet to be tested

Photo by Mark Robinson
05
Oct
by Ring TV

Statement from Matchroom Boxing

We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

Mr. Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.



close

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2022 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.