Fight Night Program – Week of Sept. 29 to Oct. 5

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, September 30 – Mexico City

Monserrat Alarcon vs. Brenda Balderas Martinez – women’s atomweight – 10 rounds

A rare opportunity to see the best atomweight fighter on the planet. Alarcon has topped the Ring ratings in boxing’s lowest possible weight class, and she will probably continue holding that position after this fight.

Ganigan Lopez vs. Jorge Sanchez – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Two tough fringe contenders putting it all on the line in a fight to keep their careers alive. Should be one of those hidden gems of the entire weekend.

Also on this card:

Leonardo Arango Vargas vs. Moises Garcia Zenteno – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Jesus Mauricio Estrada vs. Henry Escobar Buendia – welterweight – 6 rounds

Sinead Cait Babington vs. Gloria Solís – women’s junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: EstrellaTV

Friday, September 30 – Polideportivo Juan Millan, Culiacan, Mexico

Eduardo Nunez vs. Willmank Canonico Brito – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

“Sugar” Nuñez is an unbeaten KO artist from the hotbed of boxing that is Los Mochis, home of dozens of champs and contenders. That’s all you need to learn to know that this will be interesting, and to top things off he’ll be facing fellow heavy-fisted once-beaten KO artist Brito, from Venezuela. Expect fireworks.

Also on this card:

Hector Escobar vs. Edgar Alor – featherweight – 10 rounds

Misael Rodriguez vs. Javier Carrera – middleweight – 8 rounds

Alexis Molina vs. Jesus Fierro – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Canela TV

Saturday, October 1 – Paramount Theater, Huntington, N.Y.

Lyubomyr Pinchuk vs. Joel Shojgreen – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Omar Bordoy vs. Victor Rabei – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Undercard hidden jewel:

John Gotti III vs. Albert Tulley – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

Yes, the grandson of the “Teflon Don” himself is making his debut in the legalized hurt business after a 5-1 career as a martial artist. Should be a fun career to follow!

Saturday, October 1 – Mosir Hall, Lubin, Poland

Meijrim Nursultanov vs Marcelo Coceres – middleweights – 12 rounds

The always dangerous and upset-minded Coceres travels to Poland to put the unbeaten Kazak prospect to the test in what could be one of the best matchups of the weekend.

Where to watch it: TyC Sports y TyC Sports Play

Saturday, October 1 – Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Dusty Hernandez- Harrison vs. James Ballard – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Unfortunately, the entire event had to be cancelled after the brutal murder of Hernandez-Harrison’s father Buddy earlier in the week. Fighters such as Greg Outlaw Jr., Anthony Peterson, Suleiman Segawa, Eric Hernandez and DeMarcus “Chop Chop” Corley were expected to see action in this card that has now been postponed with no new date being announced yet.

Saturday, October 1 – Auditorio Municipal Moreno, Tijuana, Mexico

Luis Nery vs. David Carmona – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

The supremely talented “Panterita” takes on last-minute replacement Carmona in what we all hope will be another step towards the kind of challenges that his great skills truly deserve.

Jackie Nava vs. Gloria Yancaqueo – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Standing ovation, everyone! A legend bids farewell. Nava is a trailblazer in women’s boxing and an icon in Mexican boxing, a superbly fit and dedicated fighter who gave us years of terrific fights. You will be missed, campeona!

Also on this card:

Jorge Garcia vs. Jorge Paez Jr. – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Carlos Sanchez Valadez vs. Elvis Torres – lightweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, October 1 – Tepic, Mexico

Lourdes Juarez vs. Asley Gonzalez – women’s junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

“Little Lulu”, sister of legend Mariana Juarez, will be attempting to defend her WBC belt for the fourth time against a more-than respectable opponent.

Also on this card:

David Cuellar vs. Gilberto Pedroza – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Luis Araujo Arellano vs. Ivan Meneses – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds

Saturday, October 1 – Harare, Zimbabwe

Kudakwashe Chiwandire vs. Zulina Muñoz – women’s junior featherweight -10 rounds

Muñoz, one of the most distinguished fighters in the lower weights for years, will try to shake off her recent loss to Denmark’s Dina Thorslund by taking on Chiwandire (whose colorful nickname is “Take Money”) in her backyard.

Sunday, October 2 – Almaty, Kazakhstan

Jarrell Miller vs. Ebenezer Tetteh – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Ah, yes, the new monthly installment of “Big Baby’s” barnstorming comeback tour. This time we travel to exotic Kazakhstan, where Miller will take on Ghana’s once-beaten Tetteh, a foe with a respectable 81% KO percentage, who should provide a slightly stiffer test than Miller’s previous two opponents in this new, post-suspension part of his career.

Also on this card:

Zhankosh Turarov vs. Carlos Portillo – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Mahammadrasul Majidov vs. Dusan Veletic – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Angelina Lucas vs. Olena Gurieva – women’s flyweight – 6 rounds

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He also wrote for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and other outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter @MorillaBoxing