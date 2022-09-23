Fight Night Program – Week of September 23-28

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Friday, September 23 – Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Robson Conceicao – lightweight – 12 rounds

Major shock right off the gates: initially slated to have Stevenson’s junior lightweight WBC/WBO belts at stake, the fight is now a lightweight contest since the former Olympic medalist missed his weight by one and a half pounds.

What to expect in this fight: Conceicao is as dangerous as they come, and this disrespectful attitude by Stevenson may be all the Brazilian Olympian needs to psyche himself up for the second major shock of the weekend. I’d count on Stevenson to win on points, though.

Keyshawn Davis vs. Omar Tienda – lightweight – 8 rounds

Another former Olympian in Top Rank’s ever-growing roster of future headliners, Davis has been brought up quite fast for the company’s standards, and this should be a nice step up for him to see where he stands in the currently crowded 135-pound talent pool.

Also on this card:

Bruce Carrington vs. Jose Argel – featherweight – 6 rounds

Jahi Tucker vs. Jose Luis Sanchez – welterweight – 8 rounds

Henry Lebron vs. Andy Vences – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Antoine Cobb vs. Jaylan Phillips – welterweight – 4 rounds

Pablo Valdez vs. Noe Alejandro Lopez – welterweight – 6 rounds

Orlando Gonzalez vs. Misael Lopez, 8 rounds, featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Friday, September 23 – Double Tree Hotel, Ontario, Calif.

Richard Brewart Jr. vs. Joeshon James – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Roberto Meza Jr. vs. Isaac Avelar – featherweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Thompson Boxing Facebook and YouTube

Friday, September 23 – Grand Oasis Arena, Cancun, Mexico

Cristopher Lopez vs. Alejandro Diaz – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten junior featherweight sensation Lopez hopes to make an impression against Alejandro Diaz with legendary champion Juan Manuel Marquez co-promoting the event and providing color commentary.

Also on this card:

Bryan Mercado Vazquez vs. Victor Albino – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Jaycob Gomez-Zayas vs. Luis Reyes Carmona, 6 rounds, junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Saturday, September 24 – AO Arena, Manchester, England

Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Time for Joe Joyce to deliver on the immense promise that he was touted to be. The tools are there, the crowd will be on his side, and his opponent will provide the perfect match to see where he stands in terms of development. A make-or-break moment for Joyce, and a huge opportunity for Parker to revive his career.

Amanda Serrano vs. Sarah Mahfoud – women’s featherweight – 10 rounds

It’s graduation time for Serrano – again. The multiple champion and perennial pound for pound entrant is set to become The Ring’s inaugural featherweight champion should she win this fight. All signs point towards the chance that she will, even though she will be facing an unbeaten champ.

Also on this card:

Michael Magnesi vs. Anthony Cacace – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Ekow Essuman vs. Samuel Antwi – welterweight – 12 rounds

Nathan Heaney vs. Jack Flatley – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Raven Chapman vs. Jorgelina Guanini – female featherweight – 10 rounds

Mark Heffron vs. Martin Ezequiel Bulacio – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, September 24 – Club Ferrocarril Midland, Merlo, Argentina

Celeste Alaniz vs. Debora Rengifo – women’s flyweight – 10 rounds

“Chucky” Alaniz is the future of women’s boxing in the smaller divisions, plain and simple. The unbeaten, ultra-aggressive young dynamo takes on a proven road warrior in a showcase bout that should be entertaining while it lasts.

Marcela Acuña vs. Laura Griffa – women’s featherweights – 8 rounds

The legendary Acuña, Argentina’s first-ever female boxer and the first fighter of any gender to hold titles from all four major organizations, is in a comeback trail that feels more like a farewell tour. Still, she makes history every time she climbs through the ropes, and that’s a sight worth seeing. And to top it all off, her son Maximiliano Chaparro will also appear in the undercard, in what has to be another historic first.

Also on this card:

Alan Chaves vs. Carlos Santana – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Maximiliano Chaparro vs. César Guerra – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC Sports/TyC Sports Play

Saturday, September 24 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham, England

Maxi Hughes vs. Kid Galahad – lightweight – 12 rounds

A bad-blood crossroads bout between two fighters seeking to reestablish their credentials. Galahad was once touted as the next big thing before losing his belt to Spain’s Kiko Martinez, and he is in a good position to regain that level.

Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Former junior lightweight titlist Harper is making a dramatic jump in weight to have a chance to pick up Rankin’s WBA belt in what is shaping up as a grudge match between them. Should be the most intriguing women’s fight of the entire weekend, if they deliver on their promise.

Also on this card:

Solomon Dacres vs. Ariel Bracamonte – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Cheavon Clarke vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Cyrus Pattinson vs. Jorick Luisetto – welterweight – 10 rounds

Junaid Bostan vs. Anas Isarti – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Rhiannon Dixon vs. Edina Kiss – women’s lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, September 24 – Saitama, Japan

Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura – junior middleweight – 3 rounds

Yeah, it’s one of those things that Floyd does, where he goes to Japan and throws a few punches in an exhibition and collects a few millions, you know? But hey, it’s boxing, it’s on TV and we should mention it, right? So we did. Check! Moving on.

Where to watch it: Integrated Sports PPV, PPV.com, FITE

Sunday, September 25 – Curitiba, Brazil

Cris Cyborg vs. Simone de Silva – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Acelino Freitas vs. Jose Landi-Jons – middleweight – 4 rounds

In theory, only the return of former champ “Popo” Freitas is billed as an exhibition, but Cyborg is a legend in the MMA circuit and she is testing the boxing waters in what could either be a one-off or the beginning of a second legendary career. Should be fun to watch, either way.

Where to watch it: FiteTV