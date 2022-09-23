Weights from Nottingham – Galahad vs Hughes and undercard

Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad Weigh In ahead of their IBO World Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night. 23 September 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest



Mohammed Sameer (158.8lbs) vs. Dale Arrowsmith (159.1lbs)

Peterborough Hyde



6 x 2 mins Lightweight contest



Rhiannon Dixon (134.8lbs) vs. Edina Kiss (134.4lbs)

Wigan Budapest, Hungary



6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest



Junaid Bostan (154.9lbs) vs. Anas Isarti (153.6lbs)

Rotherham Brussels, Belgium



10 x 3 mins Welterweights



Cyrus Pattinson (146.4lbs) vs. Jorick Luisetto (147lbs)

Alnwick Echirolles, Isere, France







8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest

Cheavon Clarke (199.3lbs) vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (197.5lbs)

Gravesend Buenos Aires, Argentina



Solomon Dacres and Ariel Esteban Bracamonte Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest



Solomon Dacres (229.4lbs) vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (305.5lbs)

Birmingham La Cumbre, Cordoba, Argentina 10 x 2 mins WBA and IBO World Super Welterweight titles



Hannah Rankin (153.4lbs) vs. Terri Harper (152lbs)

Glasgow Denaby

12 x 3 mins IBO World Lightweight title



Maxi Hughes (134.4lbs) vs. Kid Galahad (134.7lbs)

