Saturday, September 24, 2022  |
Subscribe
RING CENTENNIAL HUB!

News

Aficianado

Weights from Nottingham – Galahad vs Hughes and undercard

Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad Weigh In ahead of their IBO World Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night. 23 September 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
23
Sep
by Ring TV

Mohammed Sameer and Dale Arrowsmith Weigh In ahead of their Middleweight Contest tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

4 x 3 mins Middleweight contest Mohammed Sameer (158.8lbs)     vs.     Dale Arrowsmith (159.1lbs)Peterborough                                             Hyde

Rhiannon Dixon and Edina Kiss Weigh In ahead of their Lightweight Contest tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

 6 x 2 mins Lightweight contest Rhiannon Dixon (134.8lbs)   vs.     Edina Kiss (134.4lbs)Wigan                                                Budapest, Hungary

Junaid Bostan and Anas Isarti Weigh In ahead of their Super Welterweight Contest tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

 6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest Junaid Bostan (154.9lbs)      vs.     Anas Isarti (153.6lbs)Rotherham                                         Brussels, Belgium

Cyrus Pattinson and Jorick Luisetto Weigh In ahead of their Vacant IBO Continental Welterweight Title fight tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

 10 x 3 mins  Welterweights Cyrus Pattinson (146.4lbs)   vs.     Jorick Luisetto (147lbs)Alnwick                                              Echirolles, Isere, France 



Cheavon Clarke and Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky Weigh In ahead of their Cruiserweight Contest tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest

Cheavon Clarke (199.3lbs)    vs.     Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (197.5lbs)Gravesend                                         Buenos Aires, Argentina 

Solomon Dacres and Ariel Esteban Bracamonte Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

 10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest Solomon Dacres (229.4lbs)   vs.     Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (305.5lbs)Birmingham                                        La Cumbre, Cordoba, Argentina

Hannah Rankin and Terri Harper Weigh In ahead of their WBA World Female Super Welterweight Title fight tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

10 x 2 mins WBA and IBO World Super Welterweight titles Hannah Rankin (153.4lbs)    vs.     Terri Harper (152lbs)Glasgow                                            Denaby

Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad Weigh In ahead of their IBO World Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

12 x 3 mins IBO World Lightweight title Maxi Hughes (134.4lbs)                 vs.     Kid Galahad (134.7lbs)Rossington                                                 Sheffield

 

A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.

close

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2022 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.