Weights from Nottingham – Galahad vs Hughes and undercard
Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad Weigh In ahead of their IBO World Lightweight Title fight tomorrow night. 23 September 2022 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
23
Sep
4 x 3 mins Middleweight contestMohammed Sameer (158.8lbs) vs. Dale Arrowsmith (159.1lbs) Peterborough Hyde
6 x 2 mins Lightweight contest Rhiannon Dixon (134.8lbs) vs. Edina Kiss (134.4lbs) Wigan Budapest, Hungary
6 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight contest Junaid Bostan (154.9lbs) vs. Anas Isarti (153.6lbs) Rotherham Brussels, Belgium
10 x 3 mins Welterweights Cyrus Pattinson (146.4lbs) vs. Jorick Luisetto (147lbs) Alnwick Echirolles, Isere, France
8 x 3 mins Cruiserweight contest
Cheavon Clarke (199.3lbs) vs. Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (197.5lbs)Gravesend Buenos Aires, Argentina
Solomon Dacres and Ariel Esteban Bracamonte Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night. Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing
10 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest Solomon Dacres (229.4lbs) vs. Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (305.5lbs) Birmingham La Cumbre, Cordoba, Argentina
10 x 2 mins WBA and IBO World Super Welterweight titlesHannah Rankin (153.4lbs) vs. Terri Harper (152lbs) Glasgow Denaby
12 x 3 mins IBO World Lightweight titleMaxi Hughes (134.4lbs) vs. Kid Galahad (134.7lbs) Rossington Sheffield
A press release by Matchroom Boxing was used in this article.