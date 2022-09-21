Katie Taylor to defend her Ring lightweight belt against Karen Carabajal in London

April 30, 2022; New York, NY, USA; Katie Taylor after defeating Amanda Serrano (not pictured) in their bout at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Katie Taylor will defend her undisputed Ring lightweight world title against Karen Carabajal at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Saturday October 29, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

Taylor (21-0, 6 KOs) cemented herself as one of the greatest female fighters on the planet by edging out Amanda Serrano in an epic fight for the ages on an iconic night at a sold-out Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this year.

The Irish superstar retained her undisputed lightweight championship in a Fight of the Year contender with Puerto Rico’s Serrano – the first women’s boxing bout to headline the famous MSG in its 140-year history.

Argentina’s Carabajal (19-0, 2 KOs) is undefeated in all 19 of her professional contests since turning over in August 2013. The 32-year-old from Buenos Aires is promoted by Argentine legend Marcos Maidana.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been almost six years since I made by pro debut there so it’s great to go back now and headline,” said Taylor. “It’s been an amazing journey so far but there are still lots of great fights out there for me and I’m excited about what’s still to come.”

“I was very happy when I received the offer to challenge Katie,” said Carabajal. “The hard work has paid off. I’m not thinking for a second about giving Katie a win. All the belts with come back to Argentina with me!”

“We will travel to London with our undefeated warrior and we will shock the boxing world,” said Maidana. “Katie Taylor will be amazed. This will be Chino Maidana Promotions and my co-promotion partner Legacy Boxing second World championship this year, it will be a huge success for us as a new company.”

In the undercard, European featherweight champion Jordan Gill (27-1-1, 8 KOs) will put his title on the line for the first time against Spain’s two-weight world champion Kiko Martinez (43-11-2, 30 KOs) in a fight that also doubles up as an eliminator for the IBF title held by Josh Warrington.

‘The Thrill’ lived up to his nickname last time out at The O2 in February as he claimed the European title in stunning fashion by knocking out Frenchman Karim Guerfi with a blockbuster right hand in the ninth round to end an incredible contest.

Gill was knocked down in round seven before being heavily bundled to the floor by his opponent. Looking unsteady on his legs, the 28-year-old was backed up into his own corner and subject to a constant barrage from Guerfi, but he showed tremendous heart and determination pull off a massive comeback win.

Former IBF junior featherweight and featherweight titlist Martinez returns to the UK following his loss to Warrington at the First Direct Arena in Leeds back in March. ‘La Sensacion’ stopped Kid Galahad in six rounds to become his country’s first ever two-weight ruler last year and hopes to claim another British scalp as his brilliant career draws to an end.

Emerging Belfast junior middleweight star Caoimhin Agyarko (12-0, 7 KOs) fights on his second Taylor undercard as he takes on New York’s undefeated Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) in his third fight of 2022, while Irish lightweight contender Gary Cully (14-0, 8 KOs) fights under the Matchroom promotional banner for the first time, with his opponent to be announced soon.

Heavyweight Johnny Fisher (6-0, 5 KOs) brings ‘The Romford Bull Army’ to North-West London for a scheduled six-round clash with Italy’s Alfonso Damiani (5-2, 2 KOs) and there will be action for light-heavyweight prospect John Hedges (6-0, 2 KOs) and junior middleweight Jordan Reynolds (3-0, 1 KO) as well.

“I’m delighted to see Katie back in action following her epic victory over Amanda in a historic night in New York,” said Eddie Hearn. “Katie is one of the superstars of boxing and more than that a pioneer for women’s sport, and it’s great to have her return to the arena that she made her debut in 2016. It’s always an honor to stage Katie’s fights and I have no doubt that after her fight of the year with Amanda in April, a new wave of fans will pack the Wembley Arena to see this icon perform against the tough, hungry and unbeaten Argentine.

“We have a great card in support of the main event, Jordan mixes it with the always dangerous Spanish legend Kiko, Caoimhin continues his march to major titles, Gary fights for the first time with Matchroom, Johnny brings his Bosh Army of brilliant fans back to Wembley and unbeaten talents John and Jordan take their next steps in their fledgling careers. It’s going to be a fantastic night in the capital.”

A press release by Matchroom/DAZN was used in this article.