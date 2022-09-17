Saturday, September 17, 2022  |
On this day: Rocky Marciano breaks down Ezzard Charles in eight rounds

Rocky Marciano (right) battles Ezzard Charles in their rematch. Photo from The Ring archive
17
Sep
by The Ring

It was never a good idea to face “The Rock” twice.

On September 17, 1954, Rocky Marciano scored a punishing eighth-round knockout over Ezzard Charles to retain the heavyweight championship of the world at Yankee Stadium in New York. The official time was 2:36.

The pair had met at the same location three months earlier to the day. While Marciano earned the 15-round unanimous decision he was awarded, Charles proved to be a very formidable foe. He boxed beautifully at times and stood up to everything the champion had to offer.

That was not the case in the sequel.



Marciano, then 46-0, hurt “The Cincinnati Cobra” with a big right hand in Round 2 and scored a knockdown with his follow up assault. Charles was up quick, but his evening went from bad to worse.

While Marciano suffered a shocking – and potentially fight-ending – cut to his nose in Round 6, he was largely dominant. Charles, an all-time great light heavyweight, and a former heavyweight champ, gamely returned fire, but he was just overwhelmed.

Another cut opened up around Marciano’s left eye in the seventh and his face was a mess. However, the blood had no effect on the champ’s vision. He pounded his foe with a brutal array of power shots and floored him again with another right in the eighth. Brave to the last, Charles rose to face the inevitable and ultimately succumbed to a brutal six-punch combination finish. He was counted out by referee Al Bearl.

The Marciano-Charles rematch was later named The Ring’s Fight of the Year.

