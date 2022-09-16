Weights from Bolton – Lyndon Arthur vs Walter Sequeira
Lyndon Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) makes his return to the squared circle against Argentina’s Walter Gabriel Sequeira (25-9-1) at light heavyweight. A fiery all-Welsh British lightweight title affair will also feature between current champion Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) and Newport’s Craig Woodruff (12-6, 4 KOs), as well as “Trojan” Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) putting on the battle armour as part of a huge night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm.
Below are the official images and fighter weights from today’s weigh-in:
Light Heavyweight – 8 Rounds
LYNDON ARTHUR – 13 Stone, 1 Pound, 2 Ounces / 83 KG
WALTER SEQUEIRA – 12 Stone, 9 Pound, 11 Ounces / 80.6 KG
Super Welterweight – 8 Rounds
TROY WILLIAMSON – 12 Stone, 8 Ounces / 76.4 KG
DAVID BENITEZ – 12 Stone, 4 Ounces / 76.3 KG
British Lightweight Title – 12 Rounds
GAVIN GWYNNE (Champion) – 9 Stone, 8 Pound, 3 Ounces / 60.8 KG
CRAIG WOODRUFF – 9 Stone, 8 Pound, 4 Ounces / 60.9 KG
Welterweight – 8 Rounds
JAKE JAMES – 10 Stone, 9 Pound, 2 Ounces / 67.6 KG
RUSTEM FATKHULIN – 10 Stone, 6 Pounds, 5 Ounces / 66.4 KG
Welterweight – 8 Rounds
KANE GARDNER – 10 Stone, 3 Pound, 13 Ounces / 65.2 KG
MIGUEL ANTIN – 10 Stone, 3 Pound, 12 Ounces / 65.2 KG
Flyweight – 4 Rounds
SAMIR AFTAB – 9 Stone, 9 Pounds
MIKEY YOUNG – 9 Stone, 9 Pounds
Welterweight – 6 Rounds
JAMES MOORCROFT – 10 Stone, 8 Pound, 2 Ounces / 67.2 KG
OLAIDE FIJABI – 10 Stone, 6 Pound, 9 Ounces / 66.5 KG
Super Featherweight – 6 Rounds
JOE HOWARTH – 9 Stone, 9 Pound, 11 Ounces / 61.5 KG
ENGEL GOMEZ – 9 Stone, 6 Pound, 13 Ounces / 60.2 KG
Lightweight – 6 Rounds
CORY O’REGAN – 9 Stone, 12 Pounds / 62.6 KG
TATENDA MANGOMBE – 9 Stone, 8 Pound, 12 Ounces / 61.1 KG
Middleweight – 6 Rounds
KYLE LOMOTEY – 11 Stone, 10 Pound, 4 Ounces / 74.5 KG
VASIF MAMEDOV – 11 Stone, 7 Pounds / 73 KG
