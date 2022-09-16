Weights from Bolton – Lyndon Arthur vs Walter Sequeira

Lyndon Arthur - Walter Gabriel Sequeira weigh in at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton on 16th September 2022. Wasserman Boxing. Photo by Leigh Dawney/Wasserman Boxing.

Lyndon Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) makes his return to the squared circle against Argentina’s Walter Gabriel Sequeira (25-9-1) at light heavyweight. A fiery all-Welsh British lightweight title affair will also feature between current champion Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) and Newport’s Craig Woodruff (12-6, 4 KOs), as well as “Trojan” Troy Williamson (18-0-1, 13 KOs) putting on the battle armour as part of a huge night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17 at the University of Bolton Stadium, live on Channel 5 from 9:30pm.

Below are the official images and fighter weights from today’s weigh-in:

Light Heavyweight – 8 Rounds

LYNDON ARTHUR – 13 Stone, 1 Pound, 2 Ounces / 83 KG

WALTER SEQUEIRA – 12 Stone, 9 Pound, 11 Ounces / 80.6 KG

Super Welterweight – 8 Rounds

TROY WILLIAMSON – 12 Stone, 8 Ounces / 76.4 KG

DAVID BENITEZ – 12 Stone, 4 Ounces / 76.3 KG

British Lightweight Title – 12 Rounds

GAVIN GWYNNE (Champion) – 9 Stone, 8 Pound, 3 Ounces / 60.8 KG

CRAIG WOODRUFF – 9 Stone, 8 Pound, 4 Ounces / 60.9 KG

Welterweight – 8 Rounds

JAKE JAMES – 10 Stone, 9 Pound, 2 Ounces / 67.6 KG

RUSTEM FATKHULIN – 10 Stone, 6 Pounds, 5 Ounces / 66.4 KG

Welterweight – 8 Rounds

KANE GARDNER – 10 Stone, 3 Pound, 13 Ounces / 65.2 KG

MIGUEL ANTIN – 10 Stone, 3 Pound, 12 Ounces / 65.2 KG

Flyweight – 4 Rounds

SAMIR AFTAB – 9 Stone, 9 Pounds

MIKEY YOUNG – 9 Stone, 9 Pounds

Welterweight – 6 Rounds

JAMES MOORCROFT – 10 Stone, 8 Pound, 2 Ounces / 67.2 KG

OLAIDE FIJABI – 10 Stone, 6 Pound, 9 Ounces / 66.5 KG

Super Featherweight – 6 Rounds

JOE HOWARTH – 9 Stone, 9 Pound, 11 Ounces / 61.5 KG

ENGEL GOMEZ – 9 Stone, 6 Pound, 13 Ounces / 60.2 KG

Lightweight – 6 Rounds

CORY O’REGAN – 9 Stone, 12 Pounds / 62.6 KG

TATENDA MANGOMBE – 9 Stone, 8 Pound, 12 Ounces / 61.1 KG

Middleweight – 6 Rounds

KYLE LOMOTEY – 11 Stone, 10 Pound, 4 Ounces / 74.5 KG

VASIF MAMEDOV – 11 Stone, 7 Pounds / 73 KG

