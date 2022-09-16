Weights from Las Vegas for Canelo Alvarez-Gennadiy Golovkin III

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Gennadiy "GGG" Golovkin weigh-in prior to their trilogy fight (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom).

LAS VEGAS — It’s the fight boxing fans have been waiting for four years. Undisputed world super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will finally settle their rivalry in the third fight of this trilogy on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena, streaming live on DAZN and PPV.com.

The 32-year-old Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 knockouts) will be looking to rebound from his decision loss in May to WBA light heavyweight titlist Dmitry Bivol, while 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) will be looking to avenge the only loss of his professional career.

This will be Golovkin’s pro debut at 168 pounds, though he fought for a good portion of his amateur career at 165.5 pounds.

The card will also feature a budding superstar Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs) defending the WBC junior bantamweight title against Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs). A Rodriguez victory will place him prominently in position to win the 2022 Fighter of the Year award.

Also featured on the card are 10-round super middleweight bouts between Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KOs) and Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15 KOs), and Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs) and Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs).

A real intriguing undercard eight-round fight pits a pair of rising undefeated junior welterweights in Aaron Aponte (6-0, 2 KOs) and Fernando Angel Molina (8-0, 3 KOs).

Here are the weights:

IBF/WBC/WBO/WBA/Ring Unified Super Middleweight Titles – 12 Rounds

Canelo Alvarez (57-2-2, 39 KOs), 167.4 pounds vs. Gennadiy Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs), 167.8 pounds

WBC Junior Bantamweight Title – 12 Rounds

Jesse Rodriguez (16-0, 11 KOs), 114.8 pounds vs. Israel Gonzalez (28-4-1, 11 KOs), 114.6 pounds

Super Middleweights – 10 Rounds

Ali Akhmedov (18-1, 14 KOs), 167.8 pounds vs. Gabriel Rosado (26-15-1, 15 KOs), 167.6 pounds

Middleweights – 10 Rounds

Austin Williams (11-0, 9 KOs), 160 pounds vs. Kieron Conway (18-2-1, 4 KOs), 159.2 pounds

Super Middleweights – 10 Rounds

Diego Pacheco (15-0, 12 KOs), 167 pounds vs. Enrique Collazo (16-2-1, 11 KOs), 167.8 pounds

Lightweights – 8 Rounds

Marc Castro (7-0, 5 KOs), 134.4 pounds vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza (6-1-2, 3 KOs), 135.2 pounds

Junior Welterweights – 8 Rounds

Aaron Aponte (6-0, 2 KOs), 139.8 pounds vs. Fernando Angel Molina (8-0, 3 KOs), 140 pounds

Junior Bantamweights – 6 Rounds

Anthony Herrera (2-0-1, 2 KOs), 114.8 pounds vs. Delvin McKinley (4-3-1, 4 KOs), 116 pounds

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito [twitter.com].