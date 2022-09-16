Shohjahon Ergashev targets junior welterweight elimination bout next

Shohjahon Ergashev (left) -Photo by Dave Mandel/Showtime

Shohjahon Ergashev, who is ranked No. 8 by The Ring at 140 pounds, is waiting for his opportunity to fight for a world title belt. Promoter Dmitriy Salita believes Ergashev is ready for that opportunity now.

Ergashev is looking to fight later this year, but a world title fight is the priority for him.

The 30-year-old Ergashev (23-0, 20 knockouts) is coming off a fifth round knockout win over once-beaten Angel Martinez Hernandez of Mexico on August 10. He has now won six of his last seven fights by knockout.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita is hopeful that will be Ergashev’s next fight.

“(It all) depends on what (Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion) Josh Taylor will do,” Salita told The Ring in a recent interview. “(I) will work for Ergashev to fight in a world title elimination bout.

A world title elimination bout would be the only realistic way Ergashev would earn the opportunity to fight for a world title belt. The 30-year-old Ergashev is ranked No. 4 by the IBF, which Taylor still holds despite having vacated the WBC and WBA world title belts in recent months.

Ergashev should be familiar to boxing fans as he has appeared on a handful of ShoBox telecasts. In his last appearance on the popular Showtime series, which took place in January 2020, Ergashev stopped Adrian Estrella in the opening round. He also has a unanimous decision win over Mykal Fox.

Salita has been pleased with Ergashev’s progress in becoming a contender at 140 pounds.

“Ergashev was very impressive (in the win on August 10),” said Salita. “His boxing IQ is getting higher and he is growing leaps and bounds with (trainer) SugarHill Steward.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing