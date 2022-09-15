Fight Night Program – Week of September 15-21
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, September 16 – Diego Maradona Stadium, Pilar, Argentina
Yamil Peralta vs. Fabio Maldonado – cruiserweights – 12 rounds
Peralta, a former two-time Olympian for Argentina, was robbed blind in his last fight in Canada against Rozicky. It would be interesting to see if he finally gets his pro career going to the next level, and a win against Maldonado would help a lot.
Also on this card:
Maximiliano Maidana vs Jorge Acosta – bantamweights – 8 rounds
Facundo Arce vs Elohim Pereyra – lightweights – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: TyC Sports Play
Friday, September 16 – Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada
Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Carlos Takam – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Steven Butler vs. Mark DeLuca – middleweight – 10 rounds
Makhmudov will attempt to continue on his all-KO unbeaten streak against step-up foe and former Olympian Takam, while Butler will be trying to bounce back from two losses in a row against upset-minded DeLuca.
Also on this card:
Thomas Chabot vs. Armando Ramirez – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Jean Gardy François vs. Andres Sanchez Ramirez – junior lightweight – 4 rounds
Martine Vallieres-Bisson vs. Emma Gongora – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN+
Friday, September 16 – York Hall, London, England
Denzel Bentley vs. Marcus Morrison – middleweight -12 rounds
Bentley and Morrison will be clashing in a high-stakes bout with the British middleweight title on the line in what appears to be a solid, even-money matchup.
Also on this card:
Ellis Zorro vs. Dec Spelman – cruiserweight – 8 rounds
Royston Barney-Smith vs. Paul Holt – junior lightweight – 6 rounds
Frank Arnold vs. Brayan Mairena – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: BT Sport
Friday, September 15 – Nykobing Falster Hallen, Nykobing Falster, Denmark
Kem Ljungqvist vs. Benoit Huber – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Switzerland’s Huber steps in to face the unbeaten Ljungqvist replacing South Africa’s Chris Thompson, who got injured in training. A “bridgerweight” (not recognized by The Ring) regional belt is on the line for this one.
Also on this card:
Jacob Porsgaard vs Nehrudin Cikaric – middleweight – 4 rounds
Friday, September 16 – Palenque de la Expo, Ciudad Obregon, Mexico
Luis Torres vs. Cesar Gutierrez – lightweight – 10 rounds
Whenever you have two unbeaten Mexican young guns putting it all on the line for pride and country, you know that you’ll see plenty of action, left hooks to the body and visits to the canvas. This intriguing clash promises that, and more.
Also on this card:
Marco Cota vs. Kevin Piedrahita – lightweight – 8 rounds
Gerardo Sanchez vs. Israel Flores Lopez – flyweight – 6 rounds
Alejandro Cota vs. Alex Fuentas Borbon – featherweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: Canela TV
Saturday, September 17 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin – super middleweight – 12 rounds
The fight of the week, without a doubt, and the likely end of a great saga between these two true warriors, with the Ring belt and all four major belts as well on the line. The first one was a draw and the second one was won by Canelo, but the results can go either way depending on who you ask.
What to expect in this fight: With both of their legacies at stake, expect Canelo (who has the weight and age advantage on his side) to shake off his painful loss to Dmitry Bivol in his previous fight with an extraordinary performance. In any case, it will be a fight to watch – and to remember as the end of a great rivalry.
Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez – junior bantamweight -12 rounds
Rodriguez will put his WBC belt on the line in an intriguing fight while he waits for a possible challenge from the one Gonzalez he would love to face – the great Chocolatito.
Also on this card:
Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway – middleweight – 10 rounds
Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza – lightweight – 8 rounds
Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley – bantamweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN PPV
Saturday, September 17 – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, England
Lydon Arthur vs. Walter Sequeira – light heavyweight – 10 rounds
‘King Arthur’, he returns to the ring for the first time since his KO defeat to Anthony Yarde and takes on Argentine road warrior Walter Sequeira in a solid test at this point of his career.
Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff – lightweight – 10 rounds
Interesting bad blood matchup between two Welshmen with the British title on the line. Current titleholder Gwynne should have the upper hand in both experience and skills in this one.
Saturday, September 17 – Alessi Gym Fitness Center, Tampa, Florida
Yamaguchi Falcao vs Abel Adriel – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Brazilian former Olympian and once-promising prospect Falcao is still figuring out how to rebuild his career after his upset loss to Christopher Pearson back in 2019. Looks like he’s serious about stepping up his game, since already has a fight lined up for late October as well.
Connor Coyle vs. Silverio Ortiz – middleweight – 8 rounds
Unbeaten Irish sensation Coyle is being brought up nicely against solid opposition, and the battle-hardened Ortiz will give him just the challenge he needs at this point of his career.
Saturday, September 17 – Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, South Africa
Kevin Lerena vs. Mariusz Wach – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Local hero Lerena continues his heavyweight campaign against Poland’s Wach after campaigning at cruiserweight for most of his career.
Also on this card:
Tshifhiwa Munyai vs. Lusanda Komanisi – lightweight – 12 rounds
Saturday, September 17 – Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, Del.
Jessica Camara vs. Jaica Pavilus – women’s junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Raekwon Butler vs. Dante Cox – lightweight – 8 rounds
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He also wrote for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and other outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter @MorillaBoxing