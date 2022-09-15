Fight Night Program – Week of September 15-21

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Friday, September 16 – Diego Maradona Stadium, Pilar, Argentina

Yamil Peralta vs. Fabio Maldonado – cruiserweights – 12 rounds

Peralta, a former two-time Olympian for Argentina, was robbed blind in his last fight in Canada against Rozicky. It would be interesting to see if he finally gets his pro career going to the next level, and a win against Maldonado would help a lot.

Also on this card:

Maximiliano Maidana vs Jorge Acosta – bantamweights – 8 rounds

Facundo Arce vs Elohim Pereyra – lightweights – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: TyC Sports Play

Friday, September 16 – Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs. Carlos Takam – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Steven Butler vs. Mark DeLuca – middleweight – 10 rounds

Makhmudov will attempt to continue on his all-KO unbeaten streak against step-up foe and former Olympian Takam, while Butler will be trying to bounce back from two losses in a row against upset-minded DeLuca.

Also on this card:

Thomas Chabot vs. Armando Ramirez – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Jean Gardy François vs. Andres Sanchez Ramirez – junior lightweight – 4 rounds

Martine Vallieres-Bisson vs. Emma Gongora – women’s featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, September 16 – York Hall, London, England

Denzel Bentley vs. Marcus Morrison – middleweight -12 rounds

Bentley and Morrison will be clashing in a high-stakes bout with the British middleweight title on the line in what appears to be a solid, even-money matchup.

Also on this card:

Ellis Zorro vs. Dec Spelman – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Royston Barney-Smith vs. Paul Holt – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Frank Arnold vs. Brayan Mairena – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: BT Sport

Friday, September 15 – Nykobing Falster Hallen, Nykobing Falster, Denmark

Kem Ljungqvist vs. Benoit Huber – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Switzerland’s Huber steps in to face the unbeaten Ljungqvist replacing South Africa’s Chris Thompson, who got injured in training. A “bridgerweight” (not recognized by The Ring) regional belt is on the line for this one.

Also on this card:

Jacob Porsgaard vs Nehrudin Cikaric – middleweight – 4 rounds

Friday, September 16 – Palenque de la Expo, Ciudad Obregon, Mexico

Luis Torres vs. Cesar Gutierrez – lightweight – 10 rounds

Whenever you have two unbeaten Mexican young guns putting it all on the line for pride and country, you know that you’ll see plenty of action, left hooks to the body and visits to the canvas. This intriguing clash promises that, and more.

Also on this card:

Marco Cota vs. Kevin Piedrahita – lightweight – 8 rounds

Gerardo Sanchez vs. Israel Flores Lopez – flyweight – 6 rounds

Alejandro Cota vs. Alex Fuentas Borbon – featherweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Canela TV

Saturday, September 17 – T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennadiy Golovkin – super middleweight – 12 rounds

The fight of the week, without a doubt, and the likely end of a great saga between these two true warriors, with the Ring belt and all four major belts as well on the line. The first one was a draw and the second one was won by Canelo, but the results can go either way depending on who you ask.

What to expect in this fight: With both of their legacies at stake, expect Canelo (who has the weight and age advantage on his side) to shake off his painful loss to Dmitry Bivol in his previous fight with an extraordinary performance. In any case, it will be a fight to watch – and to remember as the end of a great rivalry.

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez vs. Israel Gonzalez – junior bantamweight -12 rounds

Rodriguez will put his WBC belt on the line in an intriguing fight while he waits for a possible challenge from the one Gonzalez he would love to face – the great Chocolatito.

Also on this card:

Ali Akhmedov vs. Gabriel Rosado – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Austin Williams vs. Kieron Conway – middleweight – 10 rounds

Diego Pacheco vs. Enrique Collazo – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Marc Castro vs. Kevin Montiel Mendoza – lightweight – 8 rounds

Aaron Aponte vs. Fernando Molina – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Anthony Herrera vs. Delvin McKinley – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN PPV

Saturday, September 17 – University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton, England

Lydon Arthur vs. Walter Sequeira – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

‘King Arthur’, he returns to the ring for the first time since his KO defeat to Anthony Yarde and takes on Argentine road warrior Walter Sequeira in a solid test at this point of his career.

Gavin Gwynne vs. Craig Woodruff – lightweight – 10 rounds

Interesting bad blood matchup between two Welshmen with the British title on the line. Current titleholder Gwynne should have the upper hand in both experience and skills in this one.

Saturday, September 17 – Alessi Gym Fitness Center, Tampa, Florida

Yamaguchi Falcao vs Abel Adriel – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Brazilian former Olympian and once-promising prospect Falcao is still figuring out how to rebuild his career after his upset loss to Christopher Pearson back in 2019. Looks like he’s serious about stepping up his game, since already has a fight lined up for late October as well.

Connor Coyle vs. Silverio Ortiz – middleweight – 8 rounds

Unbeaten Irish sensation Coyle is being brought up nicely against solid opposition, and the battle-hardened Ortiz will give him just the challenge he needs at this point of his career.

Saturday, September 17 – Emperor’s Palace, Kempton Park, South Africa

Kevin Lerena vs. Mariusz Wach – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Local hero Lerena continues his heavyweight campaign against Poland’s Wach after campaigning at cruiserweight for most of his career.

Also on this card:

Tshifhiwa Munyai vs. Lusanda Komanisi – lightweight – 12 rounds

Saturday, September 17 – Chase Fieldhouse, Wilmington, Del.

Jessica Camara vs. Jaica Pavilus – women’s junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Raekwon Butler vs. Dante Cox – lightweight – 8 rounds

