Kenshiro Teraji-Hiroto Kyoguchi press conference photo gallery

Photo by Naoki Fukuda

It doesn’t get much better than this.

On November 1, Kenshiro Teraji will put his WBC junior flyweight title on the line against Ring and WBA counterpart Hiroto Kyoguchi at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Teraji, who is rated No. 1 by The Ring at 108 pounds, is coming off a revenge triumph over Masamichi Yabuki. In September of last year, Teraji, still suffering from the effects of Covid, was sensationally stopped by Yabuki in 10 rounds. However, normal service resumed in the rematch when Teraji crushed his foe in three.

Kyoguchi had a brief reign as the IBF strawweight titleholder before moving up to 108 pounds. He displaced the experienced Hekkie Budler as champion and has made four successful defenses to date.

The 30-year-old Teraji is 19-1 (11 KOs) and Kyoguchi, 28, is 16-0 (11 KOs).

Undercard

Jonathan Gonzalez – Shokichi Iwata

WBO Light Flyweight Title

Shuichiro Yoshino – Masayoshi Nakatani

WBO Asia Pacific Lightweight Title

Junto Nakatani – Francisco Rodriguez Jr.

Super Flyweight