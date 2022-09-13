Leigh Wood is injured and cancels his fight against Lara, Huges-Galahad promoted to main event

Photo by Mark Robinson

A torn biceps suffered in sparring has ruled Leigh Wood out of his WBA featherweight title defense against Mexico’s Mauricio Lara at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday September 24.

The show will go ahead, with Rossington’s Maxi Hughes facing Sheffield’s former IBF featherweight titlist Kid Galahad in a Yorkshire derby at the top of the bill in a lightweight bout, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand).

‘Maximus’ (25-2-2, 5 KOs), who is undefeated since November 2019, when he scored a shutout points win over dangerous Mexican Jovanni Straffon in September last year before making a successful first defense against Ryan Walsh in March.

Galahad (28-2, 17 KOs) will be looking to return to winning ways up at lightweight after suffering a shock knockout loss to Spanish veteran Kiko Martinez in what was supposed to be a routine maiden defense of his IBF featherweight belt at the Sheffield Arena in November 2021.

On a stacked undercard, Denaby Main’s Terri Harper (12-1-1, 6 KOs) leaps up in weight to challenge Scotland’s Hannah Rankin (12-5, 3 KOs) for her WBA junior middleweight belt in an intriguing England vs. Scotland clash.

Former WBC junior lightweight titlist Harper lost her title at the hands of the USA’s Alycia Baumgardner on the undercard of Galahad vs. Martinez last year before defeating Yamila Belen Abellaneda in a comeback bout in March.

Rankin captured gold by decisioning Maria Lindberg over 10 rounds at the Tottenham Hotspur FC Banqueting Hall in November 2021 before defending her belt against Mexico’s Alejandra Ayala at The SSE Hydro, Glasgow in May.

Birmingham heavyweight prospect Solomon Dacres (4-0, 1 KO) meets Dominic Akinlade (9-3-1, 4 KOs) over ten rounds, former Team GB Olympian Cheavon Clarke (2-0, 2 KOs) looks to maintain his perfect start to life in the cruiserweight division against Argentina’s Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky (7-5-2, 2 KOs), Alnwick welterweight talent Cyrus Pattinson (4-0, 2 KOs) has his fifth fight in the paid ranks, new Matchroom junior middleweight signing Junaid Bostan (2-0, 2 KOs) aims to make it three knockouts from three fights, Mansfield junior featherweight prospect Nico Leivars (2-0-1) returns to action after his technical draw in Sheffield and Wigan lightweight Rhiannon Dixon (5-0) fights for the first time under the STN Sports banner.

“We’re gutted to lose such an explosive headliner in Leigh Wood vs. Mauricio Lara so close to fight week but unfortunately Leigh suffered a torn bicep during sparring and there’s no way he can get in the ring against such a dangerous opponent with only one arm,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “I’m pleased to confirm that our show at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on September 24 will go ahead with the IBO Lightweight World Title clash between Yorkshire rivals Maxi Hughes and Kid Galahad now topping the bill.

“There’s more action on the undercard with Hannah Rankin defending her WBA belts against Terri Harper. Both Hughes vs. Galahad and Rankin vs. Harper are worthy of headlining their own shows and we’ve got some of the best emerging talent featuring on the undercard such as Cyrus Pattinson and Junaid Bostan.”

Ticket refunds are available from the point of purchase until Tuesday September 20.

