On this day: Aaron Pryor too hot for Alexis Arguello once again

Photo by The Ring Magazine/ Getty Images

Revenge was out and repeat was in.

On Sept. 9, 1983, Aaron Pryor scored a second stoppage win over Alexis Arguello, knocking out the legendary three-weight world champion in 10 rounds at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The official time was 1:48.

Ten months earlier, Pryor, The Ring and WBA junior welterweight champion, had scored a 14th-round knockout of Arguello in one of the greatest fights of the modern era. The rematch would mark the champion’s eighth consecutive title defense.

However, Pryor’s reputation was somewhat tainted due to his association with trainer Panama Lewis. During the first bout, Lewis had requested an alternate bottle (“The one that I mix”) and there was strong suspicion that it contained a stimulant. Three months before the Pryor-Arguello rematch, Lewis was banned from boxing for life after removing padding from the gloves of Luis Resto, who caused horrific damage to opponent Billy Collins in a middleweight non-title bout. Richie Giachetti initially filled the void but a falling out led to Emanuel Steward being hired as chief second.

It was a more dominant victory for Pryor this time around. “The Hawk” put Arguello on the floor in the first, fourth and 10th rounds and was ahead of all scorecards when referee Richard Steele counted out the Nicaraguan great.

“I think Alexis Arguello was the smartest fighter I fought,” Pryor told The Ring years later. “He was fighting for his fourth world title; he had won three already. I take nothing away from him.”