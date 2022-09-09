Weigh-in Alert: Christian Mbili 167.6, DeAndre Ware 168
Rising super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli and his opponent DeAndre Ware were both in excellent condition and were respectful at their weigh in on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s 10-round scheduled contest at the Montreal Casino, Montreal.
Mbilli, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 168-pounds, came in at 167.6. The 27-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 21-0 (19 knockouts).
Meanwhile, Ware weighed bang on the division limit of 168. The 34-year-old Ohio native has a record of 15-3-2 (9 KOs)
In the chief supporting bout, Simon Kean (21-1, 20 KOs) tipped the scales at 248.4, while his opponent Newfel Ouatah (18-4, 10 KOs) came in at 228.4 ahead of their heavyweight clash.
Also on the undercard is Mary Spencer (6-0, 4 KOs), who weighed 153.6 for a junior middleweight bout. Her opponent, former IBF 154-pound title challenger Cynthia Lozano (9-1, 7 KOs), came in at 151.
