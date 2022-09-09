Weigh-in Alert: Christian Mbili 167.6, DeAndre Ware 168

Pesée - Weigh in Vincent Ethier/EOTTM©2022

Rising super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli and his opponent DeAndre Ware were both in excellent condition and were respectful at their weigh in on Thursday ahead of tomorrow’s 10-round scheduled contest at the Montreal Casino, Montreal.

Mbilli, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 168-pounds, came in at 167.6. The 27-year-old enters the contest with an unblemished record of 21-0 (19 knockouts).

Meanwhile, Ware weighed bang on the division limit of 168. The 34-year-old Ohio native has a record of 15-3-2 (9 KOs)

In the chief supporting bout, Simon Kean (21-1, 20 KOs) tipped the scales at 248.4, while his opponent Newfel Ouatah (18-4, 10 KOs) came in at 228.4 ahead of their heavyweight clash.

Also on the undercard is Mary Spencer (6-0, 4 KOs), who weighed 153.6 for a junior middleweight bout. Her opponent, former IBF 154-pound title challenger Cynthia Lozano (9-1, 7 KOs), came in at 151.



