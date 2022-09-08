Fight Night Program – Week of September 8-14

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, September 8 – Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde, San Jose, Costa Rica

Yokasta Valle vs. Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen – women’s strawweight -10 rounds

September will be a huge month in the history of women’s boxing, and this terrific bout kicks off a great week, with Valle hosting Vietnamese former amateur standout Nguyen for an IBF/WBO unification on the road to having an inaugural Ring champion in the division someday soon.

Sonia Osorio vs. Adelaida Ruiz – women’s junior bantamweight -10 rounds

An intriguing rematch between two battle-hardened Mexican veterans will be the co-main event of the evening. The unbeaten Ruiz had to settle for a technical draw in their first encounter after an accidental clash of heads opened a cut on Osorio’s face, and the bad blood has been boiling since then. Let’s hope for a better result this time around.

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, September 9 – Bally’s Hotel & Casino, Atlantic City, N.J.

Joseph Adorno vs. Hugo Alberto Roldan – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Former amateur standout “Blessed Hands” Adorno takes on Argentina’s Roldan in a hastily rearranged main event after Shinard Bunch, the man who was originally slated to take on Argentina’s Roldan, was forced to withdraw for personal reasons.

Bernard Angelo Torres vs. Frency Fortunato Saya – featherweight – 10 rounds

The Shobox co-feature matches unbeaten Filipino prospect Bernard Angelo Torres (16-0, 7 KOs) taking on once-beaten Dominican prospect Frency Fortunato (13-1, 10 KOs) in the kind of early crossroads bout that defines the ShoBox series’ commitment to great matchmaking.

Also on this card:

Janelson Figueroa Bocachica vs. Roiman Villa – welterweight – 8 rounds

Norman Neely vs. Terrell Jamal Woods – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Nicky Vitone vs. Tomas Ornelas – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Showtime

Friday, September 9- CAA Center, Brampton, Ontario

Josh Wagner vs. Jorge Perez Sanchez – welterweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten Wagner made it to 12-0 back in July when his foe Fernando Silva quit on his stool, but he figures he will have a much tougher test against Mexico’s Sanchez in this battle of young lions.

Also on this card:

Mark Smither vs. Andy Almendras – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Joshua Frazer vs. Esteban Villalba – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Melinda Watpool vs. Silvia Silva Barraza – women’s super middleweight – 4 rounds

Mehdi Abidi vs. Scott MacDonald – middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, September 9 – ProBox Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Brandon Glanton vs. Mario Aguilar – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

The unbeaten “Bulletproof” Glanton will take on Mexico’s Aguilar in a main event that will feature something called a WBO “global” title. Which is exactly what it sounds like: a planet-sized rip-off. Fight should be good, though. Two hungry, heavy-handed bangers looking to make the most out of their time under the spotlight. Blink not.

Hakim Lopez vs. Richard Vansiclen – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Benjamin Whitaker vs. Marques Valle – welterweight – 6 rounds

Dominic Valle vs. Jose Antonio Mesa – featherweight – 6 rounds

Otra Eranosyan vs. Cesar Juarez – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Friday, September 9 – Montreal Casino, Montreal, Canada

Christian Mbilli vs. DeAndre Ware – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Unbeaten French-Canadian prospect Mbilli, rated No. 5 by The Ring at this weight, continues his march toward a world title fight by taking on “The Axeman” Ware, a dangerous foe who is 2-2 in his last 4 bouts.

Also on this card:

Simon Kean vs. Newfel Ouatah – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Mary Spencer vs. Cynthia Lozano – women’s junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Avery Martin-Duval vs. Matias Ezequiel Guenemil – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Leila Beaudoin vs. Karla Ramos Zamora – women’s junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, September 9 – Club Atletico Estudiantes, Paraná, Argentina

Marco Garcia vs Walter Roca – middleweight – 10 rounds

“Kid Dinamita” Roca is an unbeaten young gun with a solid past as a member of the Argentine national squad. He will be taking on once-beaten Bolivian puncher “Machine Gun” Roca, who is on a quest to become his country’s first-ever world champ one day.

Debora Dionicius vs. Lilian Silva – featherweight – six rounds

Former multiple champ Dionicius has been in the ring with some of the best in the bizz, and is always a pleasure to watch. This bad-blood rematch should be a lot of fun.

Where to watch it: TyC Sports Play

Saturday, September 10 – The O2 Arena, London, England

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall – women’s middleweight – 10 rounds

Clearly the fight of the week (as the main event of a historic all-female card), likely a Fight of the Year candidate, and one of the most anticipated women’s boxing matchups in history so far. Marshall is the only woman to have defeated current Ring champ Shields (as an amateur, and a very long time ago) and remains a thorn on Shields’ side. The grudge match was destined to happen.

What to expect in this fight: The eyes of the entire world will be upon them, and they will deliver. Expect a war, with blood, cuts, foul language and visits to the canvas included.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Alycia Baumgardner – women’s junior lightweight – 10 rounds

In terms of pure boxing action and emotion, this one has the potential to equal or even top Shields-Marshall or any other women’s fight in recent memory, for that matter. Mayer’s unification bout against Maiva Hamadouche was a FOTY candidate regardless of gender, and the bad blood with Baumgardner is all too real. Should be a war.

What to expect in this fight: Mayer is the slight favorite to retain her inaugural Ring junior lightweight title, but don’t bet your rent money on her just yet. This one could be very, very close.

Also on this card:

Lauren Price vs. Timea Belik – women’s female middleweight – 6 rounds

Karriss Artingstall vs. Marina Sakharov – women’s female featherweight – 6 rounds

Caroline Dubois vs. Milena Koleva – women’s female lightweight – 6 rounds

Ebonie Jones vs. Vanesa Caballero – women’s female featherweight – 6 rounds

Ginny Fuchs vs. Gemma Ruegg – women’s female flyweight – 6 rounds

April Hunter vs. Erica Alvarez – women’s junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Georgia O’Connor vs. TBA – women’s junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Shannon Ryan vs. Bucha El Quaissi – women’s junior bantamweight – 6 rounds

Sarah Leigmann vs. Bec Connolly – women’s junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, September 10 – CAA Center, Brampton, Ontario

Sukhdeep Chakria Singh vs. Xhuljo Vrenozi – middleweight – 10 rounds

Unbeaten Indian-Canadian Bhatti will have a solid test in Albanian-Italian Vrenozi in a card full of solid young prospects.

Brandon Cook vs. Stepan Horvath – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Ricardo Brown vs. Carlos Carreon – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Salar Gholami vs. Sylvera Louis – cruiserweight – 8 rounds

Shakeel Phinn vs. Josue Castaneda Perez – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, September 10 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.

Armand Manuelian vs Jonathan Godoy – junior welterweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: BXNGTV

Saturday, September 10 – City Gymnasium, Yokkaichi, Japan

Masamichi Yabuki vs. Thanongsak Simsri – flyweight – 10 rounds

Thailand’s Simsri travels to Japan to put his unbeaten record on the line against Yabuki, who recently went 1-1 with Kenshiro Teraji, winning and then losing the WBC junior flyweight belt in the process.

Wednesday, September 14 – Rebel Entertainment Complex, Toronto

Bryan Acosta vs. Jon Martinez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Joshua Lupia vs. Jesus Solis Reyes – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN