JoJo Diaz-William Zepeda lightweight clash brought forward to Oct. 29

Joseph Diaz fought with a gruesome gash above his left eye. Photo / @MatchroomBoxing

SAN DIEGO, CA (September 8, 2022) – The crossroads, 12-round lightweight main event fight featuring Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1) and Mexico’s undefeated rising star, William “Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) has been rescheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 29. Fight fans will now be able to enjoy the make-or-break fight a week earlier, as the event was previously announced for Saturday, Nov. 5.

A fight for their careers, the dangerous combat is set to take place at the Pechanga Arena San Diego and will be broadcast live worldwide exclusively on DAZN.

“I’m ready to put on a great performance for my comeback fight in front of everyone that will be attending in San Diego and who will be tuned in live on DAZN,” said JoJo Diaz.

“Now that my fight is formally announced to be in San Diego, I am looking forward to battling JoJo Diaz in front of all the fans in that great city,” said William Zepeda. “I have seen the crowds there, and they’re loud so I expect nothing less on October 29.”

With over 125 live entertainment events annually, Pechanga Arena is San Diego’s leading destination for sporting events, family shows, and concerts.

“Pechanga Arena is the historic home to some of boxing’s most storied fights,” said General Manager Steve Tadlock. “We look forward to building on this legacy, and partnering with Golden Boy Promotions on the Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda fight to create and deliver a winning guest experience.”

Tickets for Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda go on sale Friday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m. PT and are priced at $125, $80, $60, $40 and $25 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at AXS.com, PechangaArenaSD.com and GoldenBoyPromotions.com.

