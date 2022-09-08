Yokasta Valle and Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen make weight in Costa Rica

Yokasta Valle (left) and Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen (right) - Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Boxing

Both Yokasta Valle and Thi Thu Nhi Nguyen made weight for tonight’s world strawweight unification fight at the Ciudad Deportiva Heiner Ugalde in Valle’s hometown of San Jose, Costa Rica (DAZN, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

At Wednesday’s weigh-in, Valle, the longtime IBF Female world titleholder, weighed in at 104.5 pounds. Nguyen weighed 104 pounds.

Valle (25-2, 9 knockouts) will be making the sixth defense of the IBF title against Nguyen. In her last bout on June 11, Valle defeated Lorraine Villalobos by unanimous decision. The win over Villalobos came 11 weeks after Valle defeated Japan’s Sana Hazuki by decision.

The 30-year-old recently signed a co-promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions. Valle, who is ranked No. 2 by The Ring at 105 pounds, is also promoted by MarvNation Promotions.

Nguyen (5-0, 1 KO), who resides in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, won the WBO Female title in her last fight on October 23, defeating Etsuko Tada by unanimous decision.

In the co-main event, junior bantamweights Sonia Osorio (113.8 pounds) of Mexico City and Adelaida Ruiz (115 pounds) will square off in a 10-round bout.

Tonight’s clash between Osorio and Ruiz is a rematch from their fight on March 21 of last year. The fight ended after the second round after the ringside physician recommended the fight be stopped on the account of Osorio suffering a terrible cut above her left from an accidental clash of heads.

Osorio (15-7-2, 4 KOs) lost to Angela Nolasco by unanimous decision in her last bout on October 16. Notable fights on her ledger are decision losses to Ring Magazine women’s flyweight champion Marlen Esparza and to Seniesa Estrada.

Ruiz (11-0-1, 6 KOs), who resides in Los Angeles, dropped Edith de Jesus Flores twice en route to a knockout win in her last fight on March 25. She has won her last two bouts by knockout since the Osorio fight.

Hard-hitting junior welterweight Jose Garcia (15-1, 14 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico will face Nicaragua’s Israel Lopez (9-2, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Unbeaten super middleweight Raquel Miller (11-0, 4 KOs) of San Francisco, California, who is ranked No. 5 by The Ring at 168 pounds, will square off against Brazil’s Beatriz Aires Da Cunha (2-0, 2 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing