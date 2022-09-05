Tyson Fury issues a challenge to Anthony Joshua

Tyson Fury flexes for the fans during the media workout for his Ring/WBC heavyweight title defense against Dillian Whyte in London. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Tyson Fury, the former undisputed world heavyweight champion, issued a challenge on Monday to former titlist Anthony Joshua, who just lost for the second-straight time to Ring heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk, back on August 20.

The Fury (32-0-1, 23 knockouts) still owns the WBC title and he offered it up to Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) in a social media post.

“The Gypsy King” made it known that he plans on fighting again within the next few months, after “retiring” by relinquishing The Ring belt on his 34 birthday, Friday, August 12, to The Ring. Soon after, Fury decided to “unretire,” and now has apparently opened the door for Joshua.

“I think you’ve all heard that I’m going to be fighting soon within the next few months,” Fury said on Twitter. “I think that before I announce an opponent that I need to do this just in case.

“Anthony Joshua, I know you’ve just lost a fight to Usyk and you’re bout-less at the moment, and I’d like to give you an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.”

Fury noted that Joshua is coming off a title fight, so he’s “much fit, and you’re ready,” according to Fury, “and I’m giving you a few months’ notice. If you’re interested, I’ll send the date over and we can rumble for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world. Let me know if you’re interested.

“If not, I’ll select another opponent.”

Fury did show some interest in fighting Usyk, after he beat Joshua again last month.

If Joshua accepts, and some of the political wrangling that usually accompanies mega-clashes like that can be sorted out, it would probably be the biggest fight in British history.

Joseph Santoliquito