Lyndon Arthur-Walter Gabriel Sequeira set for Sept. 17 in Bolton

Arthur retained his Commonwealth title for the first time against Dec Spelman. Photo courtesy of Queensberry Promotions

Lyndon Arthur (19-1, 13 KOs) is planning on an explosive return to the squared circle as he looks to tame the tough Argentine, Walter Gabriel Sequeira (25-9-1) at Light Heavyweight as Wasserman Boxing heads to the University of Bolton Stadium for a massive night of free-to-air boxing on Saturday September 17, live on Channel 5 in association with William Hill, Numan and Infinitum Entertainment.

Bolton will be bouncing as ‘King Arthur’ looks to put his foot straight back onto the title contention ladder with a statement win. It didn’t go to plan last time out, but the Manchester fighter knows his love for the sport will always shine through, and he’ll be back twice the fighter to make a statement live on Channel 5.

“I’ve never lost that love for boxing, I’ve always cared and committed to it the same,” said Arthur. “There’s so many reasons behind my love for boxing and, even though I put my everything into the sport, I also owe the sport everything.”

The former Commonwealth and WBO Inter-Continental light-heavyweight champion, Arthur, will face a very tough challenge in Sequeira, known as ‘The Alligator’ or “El Yacare” in his native tongue. Sequeira has fought his way to 17 knockout wins out of his 25 professional wins, but Arthur is feeling confident after all the preparations that have gone on during the lay-off.

“In the gym I have just been working on the small details that I think are necessary for me to improve. The focus has also been on sharpening them tools as well, taking my strengths and making them even more dangerous,” said Arthur. “It has been about developing my mindset as an athlete and myself as a boxer.”

All the focus on training points to one thing for fight night, and that is a rejuvenated and ready Lyndon Arthur. There seems no reluctance or nervousness from the Manchester fighter, as he anticipates fireworks on Saturday, September 17.

“I can assure you one thing; you’re going to see a fighter who’s excited to be back in that ring,” he said. “You’re going to see a fighter excited to cause some damage and I’ll be working towards getting him out of there in explosive fashion.”

The current IBF International Heavyweight Champion, Nathan Gorman (19-1, 13 KOs), will also look to bring another powerful heavyweight performance, this time to Bolton. The 26-year-old has been mentioned as a potential challenger for the British title in the near future, and will be looking to get the spotlight pointing on him again like last time out in Liverpool.

“It was my first show under the Wasserman Boxing banner last time out against Salek and live on Channel 5, and getting that IBF International belt around my waist, made it a great night,” said Gorman.

He looks like the man in line to face Fabio Wardley next and could have waited until that fight materialised, instead, Gorman wanted to remain active and continue showing his progression under the lights. After previously spending a while out of the ring, he’s smitten over the sport once again and eager to get back in front of terrestrial screens.

“I’ve asked to get back out there as fast as possible, because I don’t want to wait around and be inactive for longer than I need to be,” he said. “Boxing in Bolton, and on another Channel 5 show, is something I’m really looking forward to doing.”

You will seldom find a fighter who overlooks the challenge in front of them, but the opportunity to face Wardley means a destructive performance could send all the right messages from Gorman’s camp. Feeling happy and healthy, the Nantwich man is now ready to showcase his speedy progression with each fight that comes and earn those future title bouts.

“A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. I think I’m definitely noticing constant improvements and you won’t see a better version of me than on September 17 in Bolton when I get more members of our live audience taking note.”

Gorman continued, “I’ll be looking for another one to add to the KO reel, so be ready.”

An all-Welsh affair also features to see who will leave with the British Lightweight belt between current champion Gavin Gwynne (15-2, 3 KOs) and Newport’s Craig Woodruff (12-6, 4 KOs). With both fighters coming into this with huge momentum behind them, it will be Gwynne looking to keep hold of the gold after shutting down Luke Willis to claim the belt back in April of this year. Woodruff will have plenty of positives to take into this title challenge after working his way to a unanimous decision win in Cardiff in March.

Conah “The Wolf” Walker (11-1-1, 3 KOs) will face off against Kane Gardner (14-2, 7 KOs) in a domestic bout that will look to steal the headlines. Walker will be looking for a performance similar to his win in Wolverhampton last time out to put “Sugar Kane” out of contention for a British Title shot. The boy from Beswick, Gardner, will be looking to build off two-straight wins and be happy to replicate either his TKO or points wins from those fights.

Amongst the electric fights already announced on the card, keep your eyes peeled on more news coming out of Wasserman Boxing. The card will feature further top talent looking to arrive in Bolton as contenders and leave as the one to watch.

“When you look at the sporting history of Bolton, you look no further than Amir Khan as the flagbearer and all he has achieved in the sport,” said Wasserman Head of Global Boxing, Kalle Sauerland. “September 17 offers the city the opportunity to start a new chapter in the book of British boxing, with a line-up that guarantees top domestic talent becoming household names. Live on Channel 5 and ready to entertain once again.”

