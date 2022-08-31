Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for the Ring belt at 140 pounds

After a historic month of September, women’s boxing will have another mega-bout involving two of the game’s best pound-for-pound fighters facing each other in another high-stakes Ring championship bout.

Chantelle Cameron and Jessica McCaskill will clash for Cameron’s junior welterweight Ring belt on the undercard of Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto Zurdo Ramirez at the at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday November 5. The bout will be broadcasted live to subscribers worldwide on DAZN (excluding South Korea and MENA).

Northampton’s Cameron (16-0, 8 KOs), rated No. 7 by The Ring at pound-for-pound, captured the WBC belt first by widely outpointing Brazil’s Adriana dos Santos Arauja behind closed doors at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes back in October 2020.

‘Il Capo’ looked sensational as she stopped Puerto Rico’s Melissa Hernandez in five rounds during the first defense of her crown the following year in her US debut at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, and then the 31-year-old added the IBF and inaugural Ring magazine titles to her collection by decisioning Indiana’s Mary McGee in an all-action main event at The O2 in London in October 2021 before defending her titles with another unanimous decision points win over Victoria Noelia Bustos in May this year.

Ring welterweight champion McCaskill (12-2, 5 KOs), rated No. 5 by The Ring at pound-for-pound, will be dropping down in weight to enhance her pound-for-pound credentials, which she earned after dethroning long-reigning champion Cecilia Braekhus in Tulsa back in August 2020.

A former WBC and WBA world champion at junior welterweight, ‘CasKILLA’ returns to 140 lbs for the first time since October 2019.

“This fight means everything to me, for me it’s all or nothing,” said Cameron. “It’s a career-defining moment for me – this is what every boxer sets out to achieve when they turn professional. As soon as I became a World Champion, I said that the main goal was to become undisputed. To become undisputed would be my dream come true. It’s what I want to achieve in boxing.

“Jessica is a very dangerous fighter and obviously undisputed at 147lbs. She’s been there and she’s done it. She’s got that crown at 147lbs so it’s definitely going to be my toughest fight to date. I’m expecting her to come out all guns blazing. She’s going to stick in on my chest, but I’ve got a game plan A, game plan B and game plan C.

“I’ll make sure that I box how I want to box and not get caught up in a slugfest. As long as I stay switched on and do what I know I can do then this won’t be a messy fight. It’s going to be a good hard fight, but I know I’m a better all-round fighter.”

“I want to take on the biggest and best fights,” said McCaskill. “I want to dominate in multiple weight classes. It’s too easy to stay in one weight class and play it safe. Now I want to prove myself as the best junior welterweight on the planet.”

“This is a career-defining moment for Britain’s Chantelle Cameron – a chance to write her name into the history books and become the undisputed junior welterweight champion,” said Matchroom Sport Chairman Eddie Hearn. “Chantelle hasn’t put a foot wrong so far in her career but she knows she faces her toughest test to date against Chicago’s brilliant undisputed welterweight ruler Jessica McCaskill who returns to 140lbs for another shot at greatness. What a card we’re building for November 5 – watch it live around the world on DAZN.”

A press release by Matchroom was used in this article.