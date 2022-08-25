Fight Night Program – Week of August 25-31

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, August 25 – The Hangar, Costa Mesa, Calif.

Ernesto Mercado vs. Alfredo Blanco – lightweight – 8 rounds

The unbeaten, 6-0 with 6 KOs Mercado is being fast-tracked into Berlanga territory. Watching him try to reach his 7th stoppage in as many pro outings should be a fun way to start the week.

Also on this card:

Rene Moreno vs. Charles Clark – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Ricardo Sonny Robledo vs. Darynn Leyva – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Antonio Garcia vs. Izaiah Vargas – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: Fite

Friday, August 26 – Foro Zina, Zinacantepec, Mexico

Hytan Ramos vs. Ernesto Salcedo – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Carlos Ruiz Machuca vs. Hector Garcia Dolores – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Not your possible first choice for a Friday night, but if you’re lucky enough to catch this card on EstrellaTV you should check it out.

Also on this card:

Edwin Cano vs. Madrio Andrade – junior flyweight – 8 rounds

Ricardo Tellez Gonzalez vs. Pablo Lara Sánchez – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: EstrellaTV

Friday, August 26 – San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, Stockton, Calif.

Damian Sosa vs. Ronald Cruz – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

“Samurai” Sosa is on a hot streak and will try to make some serious strides in this crossroads battle of once-beatens. Should be fun.

Also on this card:

Giovannie Gonzalez vs. Brandon Cortez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Hector Madera vs. Timothy Parks – welterweight – 6 rounds

Victor Torres vs. Israel Luna – bantamweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: FightHype/TVBoxeo

Friday, August 26 – Belgrade, Serbia

Murat Gassiev vs. Carlouse Welch – heavyweight – 12 rounds

The always dangerous and entertaining Gassiev, a former cruiserweight champ, makes his move in the big boys’ division. And you know they will be giving their very best because the mighty Eurasian Boxing Parliament heavyweight belt is on the line. Yep. A worthy trinket indeed.

Where to watch it: Let’s google it together and hope to be pleasantly surprised

Friday, August 26 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

Pete Apolinar vs. Yoshiki Takei – junior featherweight -12 rounds

Another chapter of the already classic Japan-Philippines rivalry is set in motion here, with a regional title at stake.

Saturday, August 27 – Hard Rock Casino, Tulsa, Okla.

Jose Pedraza vs. Richard Commey – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

The Top Rank card of the week gives us their usual intriguing main event between two solid fighters, and a stacked undercard with a ton of showcase bouts for their young, unbeaten stable of prospects. A must-see, as usual.

Also on this card:

Jared Anderson vs. Miljan Rovcanin – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Marco Antonio Canedo – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Efe Ajagba vs. Jozsef Darmos – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Tiger Johnson vs. Harry Gigliotti – welterweight – 6 rounds

Jeremiah Milton vs. Nick Jones – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Kelvin Davis vs. Sebastian Gabriel Chaves – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Frevian Gonzalez vs. Gerardo Esquivel – lightweight – 6 rounds

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Rebollar – lightweight – 6 rounds

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Manuel Guzman – featherweight– 6 rounds

Dante Benjamin Jr. vs. Leandro Silva – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

Saturday, August 27 – The 02 Arena, London, UK

KSI vs. Swarmz – cruiserweight – 3 rounds

Deen the Great vs. Evil Hero – welterweight – 3 rounds

Sam Hyde vs. IAMTHMPSN – heavyweight – 3 round

You are reading this on a boxing website, and you’re wondering what’s going on. Boxing’s biggest platform being used to promote and broadcast a bunch of three-rounders between B-list celebrities and youtubers? Yep. That’s all you need to know. Move on, nothing to see here.

Where to watch it: DAZN PPV

Sunday, August 28 – Club El Porvenir, Quilmes, Argentina

Laureano Sciuto vs. Jesus Geles – featherweight – 10 rounds

Rodrigo Del Grecco vs. Hernan Perez – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Julio Cesar La Cruz vs Juan Juárez – cruiserweights – 6 rounds

Those of you lucky enough to grab this ESPN broadcast are in for a treat. The Argentina-Colombia rivalry will be renewed in the main event, Del Grecco will put his unbeaten record on the line against a solid test, and Cuban amateur legend La Cruz will try to add a new win to his ledger after his successful pro debut in Mexico.

Where to watch it: ESPN Knockout (South America)

Wednesday, August 30 – Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand

Panya Pradabsri vs. Tsubasa Koura – strawweight – 12 rounds

Pradasbiri will be attempting to make the third defense of the title he took from his countryman and long-time reigning champion Wanheng Menayothin back in 2020.

Where to watch it: YouTube on the next day is the best bet here