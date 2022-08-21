Sebastian Fundora takes on Carlos Ocampo on Oct. 8 in California

Sebastian Fundora had his rangy hands full with his unbeaten but unheralded Spanish opponent. Photo by German Villasenor

Junior middleweight contender Sebastian Fundora will square off against Carlos Ocampo on October 8, Showtime Sports announced on Saturday night’s telecast. The 12-round bout will take place at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California and will headline a three-fight Showtime Championship Boxing telecast.

Fundora (19-0-1, 13 knockouts), who resides in Coachella, California, will defend his interim world title belt against Ocampo in a clash of contenders ranked in the top 10. Fundora and Ocampo are ranked No. 2 and No. 10, respectively, by The Ring.

In his last bout on April 9, Fundora overcame a knockdown in the seventh round to stop Erickson Lubin in the ninth round. It was an all-action fight that also saw Fundora knock Lubin down during the second round. The fight was a back-and-forth thriller as evident by the scorecards at the time of the stoppage; two judges had Lubin ahead 85-84, while the third judge had the fight even, 85-85.

The 24-year-old, who stands almost 6’6”, defeated Sergio Garcia by unanimous decision in his previous fight on December 5. In his last bout at Dignity Health Sports Park, which took place on May 1 of last year, Fundora knocked out Jorge Cota.

Ocampo (34-1, 22 KOs), who resides in Ensenada, Mexico, is unbeaten since June 2018, when he suffered his only loss as a pro at the hands of Errol Spence. Since then, he has won his last 12 fights.

The 26-year-old last fought on June 11, knocking out Vicente Rodriguez in the opening round of a stay-busy fight. In his previous fight on March 25, Ocampo stopped Mikael Zewski in the ninth round.

Ocampo is promoted by Zanfer Boxing and has stopped eight of his last 10 opponents.

In the co-feature, Carlos Adames of the Dominican Republic will face Juan Macias Montiel in a 12-round bout.

Adames (21-1, 16 KOs) defeated Sergiy Derevyanchenko by majority decision in his last bout on December 5. The 28-year-old has won his last three fights since losing to Patrick Teixeira in November 2019. After the fight, Teixeira would be elevated to WBO world junior middleweight titleholder.

Macias Montiel (23-5-2, 23 KOs), who resides in the boxing hotbed of Los Mochis, Mexico and is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz, stopped Christian Soto Valverde in the third round of his last bout on December 22. In his previous fight on June 19 of last year, the 28-year-old gave a decent account of himself in defeat at the hands of WBC world middleweight titleholder Jermall Charlo.

In the opening bout of the Showtime telecast, IBF world junior bantamweight titleholder Fernando Martinez (14-0, 8 KOs) of Argentina will defend his belt against Jerwin Ancajas (32-2-2, 22 KOs) of the Philippines. The fight is a rematch of their February 26 clash, which Martinez won by unanimous decision, dethroning the longtime titleholder in Ancajas.

Flyweight Gabriela Fundora (8-0, 4 KOs), the younger sister of Sebastian Fundora, is scheduled to fight in preliminary action.

