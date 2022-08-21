WATCH: Bantamweight Emmanuel ‘Salserito’ Rodriguez on KO win over Frank Gonzalez

Photo by David Algranati/ The Fight Photos

ATLANTIC CITY — Bantamweight prospect Emmanuel “Salserito” Rodriguez had no trouble in his first ten-round assignment, knocking Frank Gonzalez down three times to win by fourth round stoppage on Saturday at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Rodriguez (12-0, 7 knockouts) of Newark, N.J. by way of Quebradillas, Puerto Rico says he hopes to be back in the ring in October or November in Puerto Rico.

The 29-year-old spoke to The Ring’s Ryan Songalia after the fight about climbing up the 118-pound rankings, gaining more experience as a contender and representing his Taíno roots with his ring attire.