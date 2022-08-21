Nico Ali Walsh scores second round knockout of Reyes Sanchez in San Diego

Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Middleweight Nico Ali Walsh knocked out Reyes Sanchez in the second round Saturday night at Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The 22-year-old Walsh, who resides in Las Vegas, improves to 6-0, 5 knockouts.

Fighting in the same arena where his grandfather, Muhammad Ali, suffered a broken jaw in his clash against Ken Norton in 1973, Walsh worked behind a consistent jab as Reyes looked to counter from the opening bell.

During the last 30 seconds of the second round, Walsh landed a two-punch combination to the body that dropped Sanchez to both knees. Referee Eddie Hernandez counted Sanchez out at 2:45.

Saturday’s fight against Sanchez was a rematch of their December 11 clash, which Walsh won by majority decision. Walsh did not like how he performed and how close the fight was and asked for the rematch.

Walsh was pleased with his performance in the rematch and looks forward to his next fight.

“It was everything that I was working towards,” said Walsh after the fight. “The hard work is showing in the ring. It’s a new me.”

Walsh is now being trained by Kay Koroma.

Sanchez, who resides in Topeka, Kansas, drops to 7-3, 3 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing