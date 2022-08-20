Ring-rated 108-pounder Carlos Canizales looks to stay sharp against Armando Torres

Photo courtesy of the WBA

Junior flyweight contender Carlos Canizales hopes to keep up the momentum in a stay-busy fight on Saturday.

Canizales, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring at 108 pounds, will face Armando Torres in a 10-round bout at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City (Combate Space, 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT).

At Friday’s weigh-in, both fighters were 107.92 pounds.

Canizales (24-1-1, 18 knockouts), who resides in Caracas, Venezuela, last fought on March 26, knocking out former WBC world titleholder Ganigan Lopez in the fourth round.

The 29-year-old has won two fights since his shocking knockout loss to Esteban Bermudez on May 28 of last year. His last three fights have taken place in Mexico City following away missions in China, Malaysia and Japan.

Mexico City’s Torres (26-21, 19 KOs) is coming off a one-sided decision loss to Byron Rojas on June 4. The 41-year-old has lost his last three bouts after winning five straight.

In the co-feature, lightweight Jerson Aguilar (12-6, 3 KOs), who also resides in Mexico City, will square off against Jonathan Ramirez Casas (10-3, 7 KOs) of Guanajuato, Mexico, in a 10-round bout.

In a clash of Mexico City lightweights, Gabriel Jimenez (6-0, 4 KOs) will face Azl Miranda Solis (5-1-1, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Th promoter of the card is Ricardo Maldonado, who runs Producciones Deportivas.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing