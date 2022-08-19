Fight Night Program – Week of August 18-24
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Friday, August 19 – Coliseo Roberto Clemente, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Juan Carlos Camacho Jr. vs. Fernando Diaz – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds
Jose Martinez vs. Carlos Buitrago – junior featherweight – 8 rounds
An interesting chapter of the storied Mexico-Puerto Rico rivalry. Diaz and Camacho will square off at the legendary Coliseo Roberto Clemente (home of some of the island’s most historic bouts) in a crossroads bout between two once-beaten prospects trying to further their career. And Martinez will try to get his mojo back after being iced by Aston Palicte in 2019 with a win over the still-dangerous former contender Buitrago, from Nicaragua. Not a bad way to kickstart the weekend.
Also on this card:
Pedro Marquez vs. Wilner Soto – featherweight – 8 rounds
Harold Laguna vs. Carlos Matos – lightweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: ProBox TV
Friday, August 19 – Club Carmeña, Carmen de Areco, Argentina
Marcelo Cóceres vs. Javier Maciel – light heavyweights – 10 rounds
Two battle-hardened veterans going at it for an opportunity to keep their careers alive? I’ll sign up for that every day of the week!
Where to watch it: TyCSportstPlay
Friday, August 19 – Los Mochis, Mexico
Manuel Gallegos vs. Jesus Moroyoqui – light heavyweight – 8 rounds
Jorge Lugo Cota vs. Jesus Antonio Rubio – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: Canela TV
Friday, August 19 – Commerce Casino, Commerce, Calif.
Luis Feliciano vs. Alejandro Frias Rodriguez – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Vlad Panin vs. Reggie Harris Jr. – welterweight – 8 rounds
Robin Safar vs. Antonio Brown – cruiserweight – 6 rounds
Nice little Friday card pitting a group of unbeaten, once-beaten and up-and-coming contenders packed in one little nice card.
Where to watch it: FiteTV
Friday, August 19 – Luzales Arena, Syktyvkar, Russia
Vladimir Nikitin vs. Ally Mwerangi – featherweight – 12 rounds
Not much info on this one. Just the curiosity of seeing how does an “Eurasian Boxing Parliament” belt looks like. Never seen one. Worth breaking the boycott on Russian products? Not sure either. You be the judge!
Where to watch it: RussiaMatchTV
Saturday, August 20 – Jeddah Superdome, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Oleksandr Usyk vs. Anthony Joshua – heavyweight – 12 rounds
Biggest fight of the week by a mile, and one of the biggest events of the year. Joshua already did regain his belts in dramatic fashion in Saudi Arabia after losing them against Andy Ruiz. Could he repeat his feat? Or will Usyk fly high once again to inspire the suffering people of his war-torn country with a great victory?
Filip Hrgovic vs. Zhang Zhilei – heavyweights – 12 rounds
The sheer size of these two guys makes for an interesting matchup. A stern test for both of them, with Croatia’s Hrgovic having the upper hand.
Also on this card:
Callum Smith vs. Mathieu Bauderlique – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
Badou Jack vs. Richard Rivera, 10 rounds, cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Ramla Ali vs. Crystal Garcia Nova – women’s junior featherweight – 8 rounds
Ben Whittaker vs. Petar Josic – light heavyweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: SkySports (UK), DAZN (elsewhere)
Saturday, August 20 – Pechanga Arena, San Diego
Emanuel Navarrete vs. Eduardo Baez – featherweight – 12 rounds
Navarrete’s WBO belt will be on the line for this old-school brawl that we expect to have here.
Giovani Santillan vs. Julio Luna – welterweight – 10 rounds
Santillan is a fun-to-watch up-and-comer, and this one will be a live one while it lasts.
Nico Ali Walsh vs. Reyes Sanchez – junior middleweight – 4 rounds
Muhammad Ali’s grandson is here to stay, and this four-rounder should serve as proof of his progress.
Also on this card:
Lindolfo Delgado vs. Omar Aguilar – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+
Saturday, August 20 – Seminole Hard Rock Casino, Hollywood, Fla.
Omar Figueroa Jr. vs. Sergey Lipinets – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
Don’t let Adrien Broner’s withdrawal from this match against Figueroa lead you into thinking that this will be the disappointment of the week. If anything, Broner proved (once again) that he himself is the real disappointment. Lipinets is a very live underdog in this one, and it should be awesome while it lasts.
The undercard hidden jewel: Well… almost all of them. Best undercard of the week, and we’re talking about a strong week too. Great matchups all around. Let’s see:
Alberto Puello vs. Batyr Akhmedov – junior welterweight – 12 rounds
Roger Gutierrez vs. Hector Garcia – junior lightweight – 12 rounds
Brandun Lee vs. Will Madera – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Lenier Pero vs. Joel Caudle – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Gilbert Venegas Jr. – middleweight – 8 rounds
Rau’shee Warren vs. Francisco Portillo – bantamweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: Showtime
Saturday, August 20 – Omega Productions International, Corona, Calif.
Ruben Torres vs. Cristian Baez – lightweight – 10 rounds
Louis Lopez vs. Elias Diaz – welterweight – 8 rounds
Pedro Valencia vs. Adrian Corona – lightweight – 6 rounds
The freebie of the week could end up being one of the gems of the entire weekend! Lovely card featuring a slew of unbeaten and once-beaten young lions. Should be a good one!
Where to watch it: Thompson Boxing Facebook and YouTube
Saturday, August 20 – Atlantic City, N.J.
Thomas LaManna vs. Saul Roman – middleweight – 8 rounds
Emmanuel Rodriguez vs. Frank Gonzalez – bantamweight – 8 rounds
Great names, former champs, solid contenders, nice little card for those in AJ this weekend.
Where to watch it: No TV for this one? Seriously??
Saturday, August 20 – Parque La Pedrera, Villa Mercedes, Argentina
Micaela Milagros Lujan vs. Irma Garcia – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds
This lovely little IBF title scrap headlines one of the first-ever all-women’s boxing cards in Argentina –and one of only a handful that have ever happened around the world. Keep’em coming!
Also on this card:
Jennifer Sabrina Meza vs. Roxana Ayelen Bermudez – junior bantamweight – 10 rounds
Aldana Lopez vs. Lucrecia Arrieta – junior bantamweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: TyCSportsPlay
Saturday, August 20 – The Melbourne Pavilion, Flemington
Susie Ramadan vs. Tomoko Okuda – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds
The return of former champ and fan favorite Ramadan should be a fun scrap to watch.
Where to watch it: YouTube on Monday is your best bet here
Saturday, August 20 – Uncasville, Conn.
Cassius Chaney vs. Matt McKinney – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Dennis Ventura – heavyweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: BXNG TV
Saturday, August 20 – Cancha Ruben Zayas Montañez, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico
Elvis Figueroa vs. TBA – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Luis Lebron vs. Carlos Fontes – featherweight – 6 rounds
Showcase card for young Puerto Rican prospects in Tito Trinidad’s backyard. Too bad you need to be there to enjoy it!!
Sunday, August 21: Orlando, Fla.
Kenneth Sims Jr. vs. Christian Miño – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Orestes Velazquez vs. Emiliano Martin Garcia – junior welterweight – 10 rounds
Where to watch it: Bally Sports Net