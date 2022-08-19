Juan Carlos Camacho takes on Fernando Diaz in crossroad bout in Puerto Rico

Another chapter in the rivalry between Mexico and Puerto Rico will take place tonight.

Junior bantamweight prospects Fernando Diaz and Juan Carlos Camacho will square off at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The 10-round bout will headline a Cotto Promotions card that will stream live on ProBoxTV (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Diaz weighed in at 114.8 pounds. Camacho weighed 115.6 pounds.

Diaz (11-1-1, 3 knockouts), who resides in Colton, California, last fought on February 5, overcoming a knockdown in the fifth round to defeat Lorenzo Smith by unanimous decision. The win over Smith took place less than three months after Diaz stopped Jan Salvatierra in the fifth round.

The 22-year-old has won his last eight bouts since losing to Elihu Soto in April 2019.

Camacho (13-1, 1 No Contest, 7 KOs) knocked out Luis Domingo Hernandez in his last bout on February 26. Camacho was coming off a long layoff from a split-decision win over Marvin Solano on March 25 of last year.

Not including a no contest in October 2019, 25-year-old from Juana Diaz, Puerto Rico has won his last seven bouts.

In the co-feature, fringe bantamweight contender Jose Martinez of Las Marias, Puerto Rico will face former two weight-division world title challenger Carlos Buitrago in an eight-round junior featherweight bout.

Martinez (21-1-3, 14 KOs) has not fought since March 18 of last year, when he fought to a majority decision draw against Israel Gonzalez. He was knocked out by Aston Palicte in January 2019.

Buitrago (35-7-1, 20 KOs), who resides in Managua, Nicaragua, has won his last three bouts, all against below average opposition, after losing his previous two fight to then-WBO world junior flyweight titleholder Elwin Soto in October 2020 and to Ricardo Sandoval on December 4.

Pedro Marquez Medina (13-1, 9 KOs) will fight in his hometown as he squares off against journeyman Wilner Soto (22-10, 12 KOs) of Canalete, Colombia in an eight-round featherweight bout.

Tonight will mark the first ProBoxTV card to be streamed in conjunction with Cotto Promotions.

