Weigh-in alert: Oleksandr Usyk 221.5 Anthony Joshua 244.5

No surprises.

Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have weighed in ahead of Saturday’s eagerly anticipated rematch at the Jeddah Superdome and both men registered numbers close to what they brought into chapter one.

Usyk, 35, will be defending IBF, WBO and WBA titles against the very man he soundly outpointed in London last September. The Ukrainian southpaw came in at 221.5 pounds, which is just a quarter-pound heavier than last time.

“Your expectations [regarding me being heavier] are not always met,” Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) told Sky Sports in the U.K.

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow. Thank you very much. Lord help us.”

Joshua, 32, came in at 244.5 pounds, four pounds heavier than last year. In terms of revenge assignments, this is not the former unified titleholder’s first rodeo. In December 2019, he soundly outboxed Andy Ruiz (UD 12) to avenge a shocking seventh-round stoppage defeat six months earlier.

“Face offs don’t win fights,” said Joshua (24-2, 22 KOs). “All this stuff [about weight] don’t matter. Real talk: all this stuff don’t matter. I’m just looking forward to the fight.

“I’m 100-percent ready for 12 rounds.”

Following Tyson Fury’s recent retirement announcement, The Ring’s vacant heavyweight title will also be at stake in this fight. Usyk and Joshua are rated No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.

