Andres Campos and team aiming for flyweight world title shot in 2023

Photo by Antonio Avilab

Andres Campos is slowly emerging into a legit flyweight contender and is hoping to land a world title opportunity.

Campos is coming off a 10-round unanimous decision victory over Gilberto Pedroza of Panama Sunday night at the Gimnasio Municipal in Lo Barnechea, Chile, not far from his hometown of Santiago. Scores were 97-92, 97-92, and 96-93 for Campos, who improved to 14-0 (3 knockouts).

The shorter Pedroza (21-10-2, 9 KOs) was deducted a point in the eighth round for butting. However, it was Campos who scored the more effective punches throughout.

Manager Tony Tolj has high expectations of Campos, who is currently ranked No. 8 by both the IBF and the WBO. Tolj believes that Campos staying active has benefited him, and he is hopeful of securing his fighter a world title shot in 2023.

“Andres is a workhorse,” Tolj told The Ring. “He’s always working hard. This fight with Pedroza was already his third for the year. Andres was made to earn this victory, and I believe (this fight was) his hardest to date. It’s all been a progressive step-by-step, level-by-level journey to be able to (get to) the next level of competition.

“The plan is to get another (WBO Latino flyweight) title defense before the end of the year. Andres, myself and (promoter) Nicolas (Martinez) will all head to the WBO Convention in Puerto Rico in October finish off 2022 in style with another step up in competition. If other opportunities don’t arise, we will create our own destiny.”

Campos has sparred world-level twins Andrew and Jason Moloney, both of whom are also managed by Tolj.

