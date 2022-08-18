Junior welterweight Omar Aguilar primed for battle of unbeatens with Lindolfo Delgado

Omar Aguilar

Rising Mexican star Omar Aguilar will face fellow unbeaten countryman Lindolfo Delgado in an intriguing junior welterweight matchup at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, on Saturday.

Aguilar, who was the subject of a New Faces column in the April 2020 issue of The Ring, has continued to develop and is primed for his second fight in the U.S.

“I think it is a very good test and a very interesting fight,” Aguilar (24-0, 23 knockouts) told The Ring. “I consider that we are both very good fighters and we will both do our best not to lose our undefeated records.

“I hope he is training with a lot of desire, preparing well, and gives his all on August 20 because I will do so and, with a lot of respect, meet you in the ring.

“I have known him since he was an amateur. We never faced each other, since he is bigger and was always heavier. When I weighed 50 kilos, I think he fought at 60 or 63. We were from different weight categories. He has always stood out and I think that it is my most difficult test to date, but I am trying very hard to pass this test.”

As usual, training camp has been a family affair in Ensenada and Tijuana.

“I have been training for approximately two-and-a-half-months,” said Aguilar, who’s younger brother, Ruben, is an unbeaten welterweight. “I have been training under the orders of my father and trainer, Omar Aguilar Ramos. Also, my physical trainer, Raúl Robles; my nutritionist, Marco Tony Pérez; and my mother, Claudia Delgadillo, who helps me in the kitchen with a lot of love (laughs).”

The 23-year-old Mexican puncher appreciates this fight will be something of an audition, with the winner likely to gain a big push on the world scene.

“He has very good boxing skills and his record says that he hits hard,” Aguilar acknowledged. “But I think he can bring out my potential to the fullest and I feel capable of winning.

“I think the winner will open many doors and opportunities.”

Delgado (15-0, 13 KOs) represented Mexico at the 2016 Rio Olympics before turning professional. Since then, it has been slow progress. Last time out the 27-year-old stopped experienced Gustavo Vittori (KO 2).

The ESPN event will be headlined by Emanuel Navarrete-Eduardo Baez. The broadcast will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET/ 7:00 p.m. PT.

