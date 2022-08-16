Arslanbek Makhmudov signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger

Photo by Vincent Ethier/ Eye of The Tiger

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Arslanbek Makhmudov has signed a multi-year co-promotional deal with Top Rank, the Las Vegas-based promotional company announced Monday.

The co-promotional agreement will see Makhmudov fight on Eye of the Tiger-promoted cards in Canada and on Top Rank on ESPN telecasts.

Makhmudov will take a step up in opposition in his next fight, on September 16, when he squares off against former world title challenger Carlos Takam at the Cabaret du Casino in Montreal. The fight will stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S.

“Arslanbek Makhmudov has true heavyweight knockout power and, at 6’6” and 260 pounds, he is a force of nature in that ring,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum. “I look forward to working with Camille and his team at Eye of the Tiger to help Arslanbek achieve his dream of becoming heavyweight champion of the world.”

“I am very pleased and look forward to a long-term partnership with Top Rank, a force for decades in boxing,” said Eye of Tiger boss Camille Estephan. “We look forward to adding to the legacy with high-level shows in Canada on ESPN+ and crowning world champions together.

Makhmudov (14-0, 14 knockouts), who is originally from Mozdok, Russia, and now resides in Montreal, broke down Mariusz Wach before ending matters in the sixth round of his last bout on February 19. The win over Wach took place almost five months after Makhmudov stopped Erkan Teper in the opening round.

The 33-year-old Makhmudov believes he made the right decision to sign a co-promotional deal with Top Rank.

“I’m fortunate to work with the top promoters in the world,” said Makhmudov, who has knocked out 10 opponents in the first round. “This represents an important step toward achieving my goal of becoming a world champion.”

Makhmudov turned pro in December 2017.

Takam (39-6-1, 28 KOs), who was born in Douala, Cameroon, and now resides in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, was stopped by Joe Joyce in his last bout on July 24 of last year. The loss to Joyce snapped a string of four consecutive victories.

The 41-year-old challenged then-IBF and WBA world heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua in October 2017, losing by knockout in the 10th round.

