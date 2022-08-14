Andres Campos faces Gilberto Pedroza tonight in Chile

Photo by Antonio Avilab

Flyweight Andres Campos is looking to secure a significant fight later this year. An impressive win this weekend could open the door to that opportunity.

Campos will face Gilberto Pedroza Sunday night at the Gimnasio Municipal in La Barnechea, Chile, not far from Campos’ hometown of Santiago.

The 25-year-old (13-0, 3 knockouts) scored his best win as a pro in his last bout on June 11, defeating Jesus Silvestre of Mexico by unanimous decision. Silvestre, a fringe contender, entered the bout having won his previous six fights and had challenged twice for a world title fight at 105 pounds.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, Campos has remained busy in the ring. Sunday night will mark his third fight of this year.

Tony Tolj, who manages Campos, hopes an impressive win will further move Campos up the world rankings. Campos is currently ranked No. 8 by both the IBF and WBO. He hopes a win Sunday at the expense of Pedroza will move Campos closer to a world title show.

“The plan is to get Andres a world title opportunity or a world title eliminator,” Tolj, who promotes both Andrew and Jason Moloney, told The Ring. “We have (had) talks and offers from Japan (and) the U.S., but they haven’t eventuated.

“We control our own destiny and will keep fighting and keep beating the competition and climb the ladder and put all champions on notice. One thing is ‘The Crocodile’ Campos is hungry and (it) is feeding time. Come one, come all.”

Pedroza (21-9-2, 9 KOs), who resides in La Palma, Panama, stopped Pedro Villegas in his last bout on June 17. Campos faced Villegas in March 2020, dropping him once en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The 29-year-old has won three of his last four bouts after losing his previous five, including a knockout loss to then-WBC world junior flyweight titleholder Kenshiro Teraji in December 2017.

Unbeaten featherweight Daniel Uribe (2-0, 2 KOs) of Puente Alto, Chile, will face Bolivia’s Miguel Angel Canido (13-18, 4 KOs) in a six-round bout. Uribe is also managed by Tolj and often spars with Campos.

The card will be promoted by Dragon Fire Boxing Latino.

